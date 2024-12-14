Michael Bisping Points to Khabib Nurmagomedov to Prove That Big Money Isn’t Only for Entertaining Fighters

There’s a common belief in the UFC that only flashy, entertaining fighters rake in the big bucks, and while there’s some truth to that, Michael Bisping has a different take. He pointed to Khabib Nurmagomedov as proof that you don’t need a highlight-reel fighting style to make serious money.

Khabib’s style was more about dominance than excitement, yet he became one of the UFC’s top earners thanks to his unmatched record and aura of invincibility. Bisping also brought up Merab Dvalishvili as another example, arguing that consistent, dominant performances can be just as valuable as showmanship in the octagon.

On a YouTube livestream, ‘The Count’ admitted that the fighters who are entertaining to watch, even for the layman would generally do better naturally because of their appeal to a larger audience. However, he then asserted that the athletes would still have to be really good at their craft.

“You can say that Khabib Nurmagomedov did not have the most exciting style. But he was one of the biggest stars in the sport, he is one of the greatest of all time. He earned a tremendous amount of money. He did very well.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Хабиб Нурмагомедов (@khabib_nurmagomedov)



He further explained that if a fighter can dominate and impose their style on opponents, success, and money will follow.

“Look at Merab—he’s a world champion and a big star now, and I’m sure he’s earning great money,” Bisping said.

While he admitted he enjoys action-packed wars and flashy knockouts, he emphasized the need to respect the skills it takes to win consistently.

Besides, money doesn’t always get the best fighters into the octagon.

Khabib turned down 8-figure deal

When Khabib retired in 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje, it left a gaping hole in the UFC roster. Having just scratched the first few layers of what could have been an all-time great career, Khabib decided to take a step back from actively competing in the sport following the death of his father.

However, UFC President Dana White initially thought he could eventually lure Khabib back. But four years later, the former champ remains firm in his decision, despite the temptation of massive paychecks.

Talking to Daniel Cormier ahead of UFC 295, Khabib had admitted how hard it’s been to turn down these offers.

“When you’re the best in the world, strong, famous, and people are offering $20, $30, $40 million, it’s not easy to say no,” he said on Ultimate 30.

For Khabib, money isn’t everything. “It was a tough decision, but I’m happy, and I’ve never regretted it”.

Since retiring, Khabib has focused on family, stepping away from competing in MMA entirely. He’s even asked fans to respect his choice. “I’m done, brother,” he told White, who recently tried to pitch a grappling match. For Khabib, his legacy is more than enough.

However, this doesn’t mean the former lightweight champion is out of the game. He runs his father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s academy back home and has already produced two world champions in Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomrdov(Bellator). And at UFC 311, he could add another to the list if Umar Nurmagomedov can go past Merab to win the bantamweight title.