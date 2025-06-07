“Craziest Story”: Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Drama Has Earned Its Place in UFC History, Feels Michael Bisping

UFC veteran Michael Bisping has claimed the ongoing saga between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall will likely go down as one of the “craziest” in the history of the Octagon. Especially, with a new spanner thrown in the works.

Jones, who currently holds a portion of the heavyweight crown, has remained inactive in recent months. Additionally, he is unsure if he would label himself as officially retired. Amidst this conundrum, Jones has left Aspinall very little to work with.

Putting all his eggs in the proverbial Jones basket, Aspinall has claimed he is willing to wait until he can finally earn himself a title unification pairing with the Rochester native next.

But this week, a sizeable spanner has been thrown into the works. Amid rumors, ex-champion Francis Ngannou would “100%” weigh up a return to the UFC. Jones has voiced his interest in a legacy fight with the Cameroonian, whom he failed to fight back in 2022.

“I’m hearing Francis Ngannou is still interested… now we’re talking,” Jones posted on his X account. “That’s a real super fight. A clash of champions, not just hype. He held the UFC belt, I’ve defended mine for over a decade. “Two kings from different roads. Not just one legend facing a mouth that’s hot right now, but two real legacies colliding. That’s the kind of fight that actually adds something special to my story. At least from my point of view.”

I’m hearing Francis Ngannou is still interested… now we’re talking. That’s a real super fight. A clash of champions, not just hype. He held the UFC belt, I’ve defended mine for over a decade. Two kings from different roads. Not just one legend facing a mouth that’s hot right… — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) June 6, 2025 Bisping, meanwhile, has opined that regardless of what happens between Jones and Aspinall, their tale as foes will go down as the most bizarre in Octagon antiquity. “This entire saga — this will go down in history as one of the craziest stories in heavyweight combat sports,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel . “So ultimately, what’s going to happen, we don’t know. This is all starting to get a little bit awkward.”

Initially linked to fight Ngannou back in 2022 during his lengthy sidelining, Jones failed to ever enter the Octagon with the knockout kingpin.

Jon Jones’ history with UFC alum Francis Ngannou

Under heavy scrutiny to fight back in 2021, Ngannou would scoop the heavyweight crown in a devastating knockout over common foe Stipe Miocic. But according to UFC CEO Dana White, at the time, Jones wanted no part of a fight with Ngannou.

In the time since, White has flip-flopped, as expected, claiming Ngannou was the one at fault. For the promotion’s failure to book a title super fight against Rochester native Jones.

Apparently, wanting a massive payday to fight Ngannou, Jones was urged to move to middleweight. Instead of his long-mooted heavyweight move by White, who was all-in on the hype train of Ngannou. Particularly after he landed Octagon spoils.