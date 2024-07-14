UFC Vet Impressed by Michael Chandler’s Response to Dustin Poirier While Nate Diaz Call Out Misses the Mark

Daniel Cormier recently took to his YouTube channel to reveal how impressed he was with the way Michael Chandler responded to Dustin Poirier. Chandler and Poirier’s feud is one that shows no sign of dying out, and although the two found themselves in yet another heated exchange recently, the Missouri native had a brilliant comeback. Yet, at the same time, Cormier was pretty disappointed by Chandler’s Nate Diaz callout.

Divulging his thoughts on his YouTube channel DC gave the community a brief background on the ongoing feud between Poirier and Chandler. He said that while Poirier asked Chandler to “sit down” after the latter challenged him, the Missouri native simply asked his rival to calm down and retire.

“It felt like Michael Chandler honestly put himself above Dustin like, nope you’re the old guy, we’re done with you. I’m moving on bigger and better.”

The NCAA Division 1 wrestler essentially said that Poirier’s time was up and urged the Louisiana native to calm down and walk away from fighting. However, while that reply got Cormier stoked, Chandler’s Nate Diaz callout was underwhelming for the veteran, as he said,

“Mike did talk about fighting Nate Diaz which… its different, Nate had that big win last weekend so I guess his name is kind of resonating with people right now so maybe call him, Nate has a massive following but so does Dustin. The whole thing doesn’t make all that much sense, it just doesn’t!”

Chandler hasn’t made a UFC appearance in two years and has been patiently waiting for his shot against Conor McGregor for a massive money fight. Hence, despite the former Bellator lightweight champ’s performances, Poirier is not impressed with his capabilities. In fact, the Louisiana native went ballistic on Chandler, claiming that he is “not one of us.”

Poirier slams Michael Chandler – “You just got here, buddy”

Dustin Poirier has made it crystal clear that he isn’t a fan of Michael Chandler. Following their fight in 2022, Poirier accused Chandler of fighting dirty, alleging that the Missouri native fish-hooked his mouth and blew his bloody nose on him.

Even after their bloody affair that ended with a win for the Missouri native, the two remained bitter, and now with Chandler asking Poirier to retire, the 35-year-old lost it and went ballistic. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Poirier claimed that his rival was not one of them, since he had just one win under his belt.

“You just got here, buddy. You’re not one of us. You’re not we. I’ve been here, you know? Come on dude, we’re good? Who’s we? You know, welcome to the UFC, dude. You’ve got one win in the UFC.”

Dustin Poirier was going IN on Michael Chandler on The MMA Hour earlier today 😭😭 "Chandler thinks he's a bigger draw than he is" "He hasn't fought since I came out here and whipped him" "He's doing a good job at beating himself" "I think he's got Dana White privilege" 🎥… pic.twitter.com/colO1lUDHl — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 11, 2024

In a nutshell, Poirier claimed that he had a lot more experience in the promotion than his rival. While Poirier had to cut his teeth, grind, and claw his way to the top, Chandler is allegedly getting free passes courtesy of Dana White’s privilege. What are your opinions about this take? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.