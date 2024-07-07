Michael ‘Venom’ Page Critiques England Football Team’s Strategy for Euro 2024, Targets Manager and Harry Kane

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is not impressed with the England Soccer National Team manager Gareth Southgate. With the onset of the Euro 2024, the English manager had the world’s eyes on him for his squad selection. However, Page has never been too optimistic for the team since the beginning of the tournament.

The UFC fighter is an avid soccer fan, something that comes naturally to most British people. And like most English, he doesn’t like how the manager and the players have performed in the Euros.

In an interview ahead of the Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira fight captured by MMA Crazy, he had given his opinions on the team and Southgate,

“The manager, unfortunately, Gareth is not good enough to take that team to where we need them to win. They have the ability to do so…Harry Kane is not really doing much….He spends more time defending”

‘MVP’ was critical of both, the manager as well as the striker. He believes Kane does not contribute much to the team and ends up defending more even though he is a striker.

Well it turns out, his prediction wasn’t true, as the Bayern Munich striker ended up scoring the winning goal that saw them clench victory over Slovakia to get into the quarter-finals.

If American fans feel weirded out by how much the English criticize their own team, it’s actually normal for the English to do so. They hate their team more than they love then.

It’s an across the pond thing; it just sounds a lot more condescending in that accent than its meant to be.

Now, speaking of criticism, Page had called out his last opponent for mimicking one of the most famous MMA fighters to ever live.

MVP never stops with the criticism

The Brit has been dishing out a lot of criticism and it doesn’t stop at soccer,

During the press conference ahead of UFC 303, Page was very vocal about how he found Garry irritating.

In fact, he had also mentioned that the Irishman was a ‘wannabe’ Conor McGregor and was disingenuous with his fans since he was trying to emulate ‘The Notorious’,

“Trying to do exactly what he does is what I call fake. Coz your personality may not actually be like that which is why people are not necessarily resonating with you.”

Michael Page explains why Ian Machado Garry is the “fake Conor McGregor.” “Trying to do exactly what he does, is what I call fake.” #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/giuMXTHn4t — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 26, 2024

According to ‘MVP’ this is the exact reason why the Irishman gets so much hate from fans. The Brit thinks fans could sense he is trying to be someone he is not.

Well, it isn’t entirely false, Garry has spoken about how McGregor is a big influence in his life, and naturally, he will look to imitate his idol. So what Page said does make sense in terms of how ‘Machado’ behaves.