Mike Perry Seeks $25M BKFC Tournament Similar to Bruce Lee’s Iconic Movie Enter the Dragon

Allan Binoy
Published

Mike Perry (L), Bruce Lee (R)

Bruce Lee’s ‘Enter The Dragon’ inspired a generation of action filmmakers. Now it seems to have BKFC fighter Mike Perry spellbound. Perry claims that if there’s a bare-knuckle tournament with $25 million dollar prize money, he would very much like to throw his hat into the ring. The original masterpiece had Lee compete in a deadly tournament on a secluded island.

Perry will, of course, be hoping the consequences of losing won’t be the same as the film. Of course, being bare-knuckle, the results will be far more violent.

 

Perry is known for his wild personality and fearless fighting style. So a tournament such as this, featuring brutal bouts for an eye-popping prize, would fit perfectly with his mad-dog persona.

But for now, Perry’s sole focus is on fighting UFC legend Robbie Lawler. Lawler was also a brawler during his time in Dana White’s promotion but at 42, he might not be the same fighter he once was.

Perry calls out ‘soft generation’

Lawler’s last fight was in 2023 but looked like a shell of his former self during the fight. He has only won 3 of his last 9 fights so, any criticism of Perry for involving the 42-year-old in the most violent form of MMA competition there is, is definitely warranted.

However, he’s standing his ground on this! The BKFC’s poster boy deflected the criticism of the fans calling him out for accepting the fight and said,

“This soft generation online saying, let this person enjoy their retirement, this person’s too old… This generation is soft…Don’t say nothing about too old. You guys too young and still don’t do it.”

Perry thrives on high-profile matchups, and a fight with Lawler would undoubtedly draw attention. He last replaced 58-year-old Mike Tyson in July 2024 on short notice to fight Jake Paul in a boxing match. While Perry talked the talk leading up to the match, on the day reckoning he failed to truly show up.

Jake was too powerful and too skillful for him and lit him up for a sixth-round victory. Following the loss, BKFC part-owner Conor McGregor took shots at Perry and asked him to find another organization to fight for.

A few weeks after that, McGregor showed up for a BKFC event in Spain and fired Perry again live on camera.

So Perry cannot be blamed for pining to get back into the W column and who better to get it against than a legend like Lawler?

