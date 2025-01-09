mobile app bar

Mike Perry Announces Training for a Dangerous Opponent After BKFC Boss Confirms Possible UFC Collaboration to Bring in Veteran

Allan Binoy
Published

Mike Perry (blue gloves) reacts before a bout against Geoff Neal (not pictured) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena.

Dec 14, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Mike Perry (blue gloves) reacts before a bout against Geoff Neal (not pictured) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

BKFC Mike Perry might be getting a taste of what the insides of the octagon feel like once again. He won’t be stepping into one but ‘Platinum’ Perry is lacing up his proverbial boots for a bare-knuckle brawl with UFC legend Robbie Lawler.

Following BKFC boss Dave Feldman’s claims about talks being underway, Perry took to Twitter to fuel up the hype further. The former UFC middleweight fighter claimed that he was already training and asserted his readiness to “face a dangerous opponent” like Lawler.

“Nobody wanted it, now they think it’s a game. Everything happens for a reason. Let’s GO @bareknucklefc.”

 

Both ‘Platinum‘ and Lawler are known for their relentless brawling styles, granite chins, and ability to deliver pure chaos in the ring.

This will be Perry’s first fight since his loss to Jake Paul in July 2024. While Perry had stepped in on short notice to replace Mike Tyson, his loss was so one-sided that BKFC’s part-owner Conor McGregor had seemingly fired him on social media.


However, it turns out he has gotten a serious number of call-outs from the combat sports community since then!

Paul loss worked wonders for Perry

Paul’s fights generate a serious amount of viewers, serious enough for him to compete with the top boxers in the business. So, even when he takes on smaller fighters in lighter weight classes and wins them, Jake graces them with the trickle-down effect of his fame. It’s probably why Perry has been rather busy negotiating his next fight.

Or perhaps, Jake’s easy win made him look human. At least, that’s what Feldman implied was the reason behind Perry’s busy schedule.

“This is actually the good thing about the Jake Paul fight, ’cause now everybody wants to fight him. Nobody wanted to fight him, they were scared to death of him.”

This shift in perception is part of what makes the potential matchup with Robbie Lawler so exciting. Lawler, at 42, already has a storied MMA career that saw him getting into proper dogfights with his opponents. Perry is an embodiment of the same spirit. But he is 10 years Lawler’s junior.

That age difference itself would have swung the gambling man’s bets in Perry’s favor before the Paul fight. But since Paul seemed to have found the Kryptonite…

