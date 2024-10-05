MMA Journalist Ariel Helwani Calls Out Daniel Cormier for Copying His Style Word by Word

Daniel Cormier has copied Ariel Helwani word for word and the MMA journalist had to call out ‘DC’ for what he did live on air.

The former UFC champion was a part of the ceremonial weigh-ins show on ESPN when he spoke about a term known as a ‘Trap Game’. This is where a highly favored opponent takes on an underdog and is overconfident. The underdog team then deals a crippling blow to the favorites in an unexpected manner.

Helwani used this American Football term to describe the Alex Pereira vs. Khalil Rountree fight. He felt as though this fight was the equivalent of a ‘Trap Game’ for ‘Poatan’.

He had made this statement last Tuesday on a podcast. Just three days later, ‘DC’ used the same comparison and the same words on the show and Helwani picked up on it.

Obviously, Helwani saw the funny side of it and so the jokes began rolling!

“Look at this man @dc_mma just straight biting my style. Crazy. They may keep us apart but we’ll always be one.”

Cormier is yet to respond to it. But it will be funny to see if he gives Helwani his due credit!

Moving on, it seems that DC is now the official mascot for all non-English speaking fighters in the UFC, including light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira.

DC requests Pereira ‘Fu*k’ English

DC and Poatan have come to share a close bond over the years. The former Olympian has a lot of respect for the Brazilian, owing to what just how skillful he is and what he’s done in the UFC in a very short period of time.

Pereira, on the other hand, has managed to break the language barrier for the promotion’s largely American audience. Despite not speaking a word of English, Pereira has reached the peak of stardom where the UFC can market entire PPVs on his back.

So, in a recent interview for his YouTube channel, DC asked the Brazilian whether he has learned more English.

And then, After conversing with him for a minute, advised him not to!

“I think it’s better that he doesn’t speak English, tell him don’t speak no English, f*ck that.”

‘DC’ then asked him to take a page out of Anderson Silva’s book. He claimed ‘The Spider’ spoke fluent English but chose not to speak in English during press conferences and interviews. There you go. Besides, Pereira’s aura is in his Amazonian fighting spirit and that god given left hook.