Nate Diaz and Team Islam Makhachev Throw Bottles in Wild Backstage Showdown in UFC 202 Style

Westside folk hero Nate Diaz is back in the building! And now, he’s throwing bottles at Team Islam Makhachev. And just like clockwork, a bottle was thrown back at him from the Dagetsani camp. The late Stephen Hawking once said that while time travel was possible, physics would stop us from going back to the past. But Senor Diaz has ensured that it’s 2016 again.

Nate Diaz and Team Makhachev threw water bottles at each other backstage #UFC310 pic.twitter.com/gr3TDd5abt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 7, 2024

It’s hard to forget the infamous UFC 202 press conference, where Diaz and Conor McGregor nearly tore the place apart after the Stockton Slugger threw bottles at McGregor. Enraged, the Irishman chased after him and threw some cans of drinks back at him.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz Throw Bottles At Each Other This isn’t really a brawl as no one got hands on but it was just really funny pic.twitter.com/mZ4jCuYVut — PantojaGOAT (@Pantoja_GOAT) January 15, 2024



That moment went down in UFC history. While this won’t be doing that, it’s still so bizarre that Diaz has picked a fight with someone he’s not actually fighting with.

The altercation occurred when Diaz and Team Islam crossed paths at the UFC 311 press conference. Diaz, known for his no-nonsense attitude, seemed fired up and ready to throw hands once again, though it was more about the bottles than actual punches. He then had to be escorted out of the room.

While these backstage brawls are nothing new for Diaz, it definitely adds another layer of excitement (and chaos) to UFC 311. With so many big names and even bigger personalities clashing, it’s clear that the road to the Octagon is only getting more intense.

Meanwhile, as this unfolds, Dillon Danis has managed to once again insert himself in a situation by making some really insensitive and ignorant remarks.

Danis calls UFC hypocritic

Danis has had his fair share of problems with the UFC. He has been trying to get into the promotion for quite some time now. After being released from his contract by Bellator in 2023, Danis has been without a home to showcase his fighting skills. The once-promising fighter has since been trading barbs with anyone who would respond.

But since he often creates bigger problems than he brings in people to the fights, Danis has been unable to find a promotion or an opponent for that matter.

So, after this bottle-throwing incident, he claimed that the UFC had far bigger problems than him and called the company hypocritical.

“And UFC says I’m too much of a liability meanwhile got the inbreds vs cte Diaz backstage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dillondanis

Well, both Diaz and Makhachev are stars and pull in some serious money every time they deem fit to grace the octagon. And the UFC has time and again proved that they are happy to look the other way if the fighters can make them profits.

Dannis, on the other hand, hasn’t yet done so!