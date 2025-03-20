Doctor Unpacks the Truth on UFC Commentator’s Podcast About Cannabis Helping Fighters and Football Players With Concussions

Contact sports like UFC, or the NFL have a very high risk of concussions, something that continues to be addressed as time goes on. Sure, there are safeguards and rules in place to help minimize the damage to these athletes but with the MMA, athletes getting hit on their noggins is kind of the point.

In the UFC, referees are told to prioritize the fighter’s health and stop fights at the earliest signs of losing consciousness. On top of that, strikes to the back of the head are illegal in the sport. However, injuries happen, and sometimes, there are long-term consequences.

While modern medicine is still figuring out effective ways to understand these injuries and treat them as best as it can, a little herbal remedy can also go a long way.

Dr. June Chin, D.O, appearing on the Anik & Florian podcast, spoke about the positive effects of Cannabis on athletes suffering from such traumatic injuries.

“Research shows that medical Cannabis can help concussions and TBIs (Traumatic Brain Injuries) as a Neuroprotectant,” Chin stated.

“So what that means is, that it helps reduce that brain inflammation and help promote healing. It can also be used as a pain relief.”, she explained. She went on to state more benefits of using cannabis, as a mood regulator, and as a means to fix your sleep cycle following a brain injury.

There are a lot of proponents of Cannabis use among UFC fighters especially, the most notorious example being Nate Diaz. Although he is not a part of the organization anymore, he was very open about his Cannabis use and would even smoke a joint during open workouts.

In fact, he has also advocated the use of it for MMA fighters, although his argument might not exactly be medically prescribed.

Weed helps your lungs, claims Nate

The stigma around marijuana in combat sports has been around for decades. Nate’s own brother Nick Diaz was suspended for 5 years by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on September 14, 2015, after failing a drug test for marijuana at UFC 183.

However, fighters like Nate believe there are actual benefits to its use, particularly for athletes in the UFC. The Diaz brothers, famous for their open marijuana use, have even launched their own CBD company, GAME UP Nutrition, to advocate for the medicinal benefits of cannabis.

In a conversation with Demetrious Johnson, Nate explained how marijuana has positively impacted his training, especially his cardio. “I think weed is good for you, honestly,” Diaz said. “For one, it helps your lungs because they got to be in shape to be smoking weed all day.”, he added that it keeps him aware and conscious of his physical condition during training.

Diaz emphasized that cannabis helps him gauge his intensity levels based on his conditioning.

“Let’s say I’m out of shape, right? And then I go and do five, five-minute rounds of grappling with you. If I go in there and go hard [as if] I’m in shape, and I’m not in shape… if I’m smoking weed especially — I’m going to be conscious of how hard I should be going.”, he added.

Additionally, the Stockton native emphasized that this heightened awareness is something he carries throughout his training sessions.

Regardless, of whether he’s grappling for multiple rounds or shadow boxing, smoking weed helps him stay tuned in to his own limitations and strengths, enabling him to make better decisions about how to approach his workouts.