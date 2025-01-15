mobile app bar

Nate Diaz Calls Out ‘Religious’ Islam Makhachev for Lying, Labels Khabib ‘Ewoks’ Amidst Frontier Airlines Drama

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Nate Diaz (L), Islam Makhachev (R)

Nate Diaz (L), Islam Makhachev (R)

Credits: IMAGN

Nate Diaz simply doesn’t get over grudges. The outspoken former UFC fighter revisited the infamous UFC 311 presser brawl, claiming Islam lied about running into him in an elevator. He also couldn’t resist mocking Khabib for getting kicked off a Frontier Airlines flight, taking a jab at the MMA legend’s refusal to comply with flight attendant instructions.

Earlier Makhachev had told reporters that he had met Diaz in an elevator a few months and he had a different attitude back then but the ‘Stockton Slugger’ has no recollection of this ever happening. Diaz also made a rather inappropriate joke and claimed that he couldn’t tell which one the Dagestani fighters Islam was.

“I was just there to corner my boy and these ewoks were looking for clout. Wtf did I do lol? And I never saw this guy in an elevator—wtf, I thought religious people didn’t lie? Wtf is happening?”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nate Diaz (@natediaz209)

He then shifted his focus to Khabib’s airplane debacle and asked if he couldn’t say the most basic words.

“And wtf happened to champ? All you had to do was say yes, champ. I gotta go.”

Diaz’s remarks don’t come as a surprise since he has time and again shots at the Dagestani camp, claiming that they were not real fighters. In 2019, Diaz had claimed that he doesn’t hate wrestlers. He just doesn’t like the “jocky attitude” and wasn’t interested in that kind of fighting.

“F**k Khabib. Khabib is the worst. Just look at him, he ran off, he’s a jock. It’s not my style of fighting. I don’t like it. If that’s how you fight, that’s cool. But the style in general, he’s not a real fighter. Him, DC [Daniel Cormier], certain guys… I’m a real fighter.”

Khabib and Diaz have been trash-talking each other for years. They were beefing even during their individual primes but unfortunately, the two could never agree to a fight. Since Khabib’s retirement, Diaz had dialed down the beef. But the Frontier Airlines incident appears to have given him new fodder.

Besides, what did Islam exactly say about Diaz to provoke such a response?

What happened in the elevator with Islam and Nate?

During a YouTube video with Demetrious Johnson, the ‘Mighty Mouse’ asked Islam about the bottle-throwing incident after the UFC 311 presser.


Makhachev claimed that the Stockton fighter randomly started flipping him off and causing a scene for no apparent reason. Implying that this took him by shock since Diaz had shown him respect in an elevator months ago.

“We sit and Diaz start to show [middle finger]. For what?…Maybe 5-6 months ago I meet Diaz in an elevator… he say ‘respect, respect.’ But what changed now?”

Diaz, known for his fiery personality and refusal to back down from any confrontation, has made a career out of being unpredictable and unapologetically himself. The thought of him showing deference to a member of Team Khabib, especially after their longstanding rivalry is a little hard to believe.

However, without any evidence, it is impossible to tell! Whether Makhachev’s story reflects a momentary truce or a misunderstanding, it’s clear the animosity between Diaz and Team Khabib runs deep.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these