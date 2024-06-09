mobile app bar

“Never See Anything Like This”: UFC Fans Stunned as Women Flyweight Andrea Lee Kisses Her Corner Man Mid-Fight

Souvik Roy
Published

Andrea Lee
Credits: Imago

MMA is usually known as the sport of blood and injuries, but fans were recently startled by a brief show of affection during a UFC Louisville fight. The American flyweight, Andrea Lee’s corner, worked out an all-new technique to get her charged in between rounds, as the fighter received two sudden kisses from her cornerpersons during a break.

This incident didn’t garner much attention from the UFC Louisville crowd while it happened as most fans in the KFC Yum! Center may have missed out on the brief moment. However, several social media accounts covering the sport highlighted this moment later. One such ‘X’ post from the account ‘MMA Homie Podcast’ read,

“Andrea Lee gets 2 kisses between rounds from her corner man & woman”

The startled reactions from the fans are quite understandable in this regard as most of them haven’t witnessed such an incident inside an MMA cage.

One of the fans expressed, “I’ve never seen anything like this haha”

Another one penned, “I know what kinda sparring those 3 are doing”

One more fan had a similar opinion. He wrote, “The most lovey dovey corner ever”

However, one of the followers decided to stick to reality, writing, “This cute shit doesn’t win fights”

Unfortunately, the tactics of Lee’s cornerpersons weren’t enough to guide her to victory. However, UFC fans have been through several other instances where fighters turned around the course of fights after their cornermen’s instructions. The Leon Edwards-Dave Lovell incident at UFC 278 indicates that Lee could have done better in the fight if her cornerpersons had been harsh on her.

Dave Lovell shouted and abused Leon Edwards to motivate him unlike Andrea Lee’s corner

The former welterweight king, Kamaru Usman, dominated the current champ, Leon Edwards, for the first four rounds of their rematch at UFC 278. However, it was Edwards’ head coach, Davel Lovell, whose harsh instructions changed the course of the fight.

At the end of the fourth round, Lovell shouted and even abused Edwards to fire him up for the final stanza. Well, most fans already know what followed and how Edwards head-kicked Usman into the shadow realm to win the UFC welterweight gold.

The success of Lovell’s process indicates that Lee could’ve also won the fight if her corner subjected her to a few harsh words and real instructions instead of the lovey-dovey in-octagon show they presented.

