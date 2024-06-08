UFC Louisville Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov This Weekend

The UFC Louisville already has fans enthralled with its stacked fight card. Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov as the main event of the night is expected to be a barnburner, given the strike-heavy style of both fighters. But how much are both of them making on the night of June 8?

So let’s take a quick dive into the expected purse for the UFC Louisville fighters.

A report from ‘Marca’ gives out estimates that ‘The Killa Gorilla’ will pocket a base salary of around $80k. He will also earn around $20k from sponsorships, boosting his overall earnings to around $100k.

Cannonier’s French rival, Imavov’s earnings are also expected to be around the same range. The report says that the Paris native will earn about $85k as his base salary, while an extra $15k will load up on it as the sponsorship amount.

It should be noted that every fighter on the card has a chance to get $100k richer if they manage to get post-fight bonuses. Cannonier or Imavov may also walk out with double the amount of their usual payouts after their fights if that’s the case.

Now that the purse for the main event is clarified, it’s time to take a look at the payouts of the other fighters scheduled to fight on 8 June.

What will co-main eventers and other UFC Louisville fighters earn?

UFC Louisville co-main eventer, Dominick Reyes’ fight purses have been through several ups and downs. Reyes earned a total amount of $120k from his UFC 281 fight against Ryan Spann, while the total earnings from his UFC 247 fight stand at $380k. But it would be safe to predict that the Victorville native will pocket around $150k as his guaranteed fight purse.

Another half of the co-main event, Dustin Jacoby, will be pocketing something around $50k as his guaranteed fight purse. But he will walk out with about $60k, after including an estimated $10k from sponsorships.

Meanwhile, touted UFC prospect, Raul Rosas Jr. will also make something around the same range with a guaranteed fight purse of a similar amount.

So, it will be exciting to witness which of the fighters manages to boost their earnings by claiming the post-fight bonuses. There’s $100k to collect.