“Never Touching the Belt Again”: UFC Fans Reject Leon Edwards’ Ambitious Plan to Reclaim Title in 2025

Former UFC champion Leon Edwards is coming back to action after a loss to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 and he has some lofty goals. Edwards wants to win the welterweight title back in the year 2025. The former champion released a video talking about how he hates losing more than he loves winning and how his goal is to be a two-time world champion. Leon Edwards plans to get the welterweight belt back by the end of 2025

Unfortunately, fans don’t see it happening.

One fan approached his prediction from a logical perspective and said, “That means he has to fight 2-3 times in 2025, not happening“.

Another fan explained the dynamics in the division since Edwards last held the title, and said, “IMO Shavkat beats Garry, then it will be Shavkat vs Belal sometime next year and IMO Shavkat beats Belal and I don’t see Leon being able to beat Shavkat. Leon needs to do something impressive to even get back to the title picture, he needs to beat someone like JDM“.

This guy just issued a prediction without much hesitance and said, “Leon is never touching the belt again.”

One fan spoke about how ‘Rocky‘ is still living in the past, “Leon still riding the high from Usman’s headkick.”

Fans seem to have very little faith in his ability. It also doesn’t help that since his loss to Belal in Manchester, in his own backyard, the former champion has been out of commission.

Edwards took a break to deal with the loss

In an interview with My Protein on Instagram, he revealed what he had been up to for so long since his last fight,

“I haven’t lost a fight now in like 9 years. So I was getting used to that feeling again. I feel like I hate losing more than I love living.”

Right now, Edwards has no other option but to get back to his grind, the basics that brought him here so that he can challenge for the title again. However, with ‘Remember the Name’ holding the title now it will be tough for him to get a title shot. After all, he too had made Belal wait for ages before granting him an opportunity.