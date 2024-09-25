New Orleans Saints Fan Daniel Cormier Takes Playful Jibe at the Raiders: ‘My Favorite Vegas Moment Is Watching Them Quit’

Daniel Cormier isn’t shy about his love for the New Orleans Saints—or his disdain for the Las Vegas Raiders. The UFC legend, who hails from Louisiana, recently took a playful shot at the Raiders after their brutal 36-22 loss to the Panthers. “My favorite Vegas moment? Watching them quit!” Cormier joked.

As a die-hard Saints fan, DC loves to see his team succeed, but he seems to get just as much joy from watching the Raiders struggle. It’s all in good fun, but it’s clear Cormier’s loyalty to the Saints runs deep, and he’s never going to pass up a chance to throw some shade at the Raiders!

DC recently hosted John Wood in an interview on his YouTube channel, where he spoke about what he loves the most about ‘Sin City’. The former two-division champion said,

“There is so many great things to Vegas. I love everything about Vegas, I love the fighting, I love the city. You know what I also love? I love watching the Raiders just absolutely quit the other day on the football field. That was probably my favourite Vegas moment. Everything I have done in the city, I enjoy nothing more than watching them just quit on you.”

This is a strong statement coming from Cormier who has won and defended his belt multiple times in the city of Las Vegas. However as is the case for most people, loyalty towards their sports teams runs deeper than most other things.

Luckily for Cormier, based on recent form, it does not look like things will improve anytime soon for the Raiders. They’re one of the worst teams in the NFL!

Regardless, there’s only so much he can do as a fan. But as a commentator, alongside Joe Rogan and Jon Anik, they are as good a anybody in the NFL.

DC compares UFC PPV trio to Monday night football

When Daniel Cormier hung up his gloves, he smoothly transitioned into the UFC broadcast booth as a color commentator. Since his debut, the former two-division champ has become one of the most recognized voices in MMA. Now, he’s part of the main broadcast team for the biggest UFC pay-per-view events, alongside Joe Rogan and Jon Anik.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, he said:

“We’ve become a trio. When it’s me, Jon, Joe, and Megan [Olivi], you know it’s a big night.”

Cormier compares their lineup to the iconic Monday Night Football crews, adding that their presence signals a major event. He’s also thrilled with the addition of Laura Sanko, praising her and Megan Olivi for their incredible preparation.

“Laura’s done a great job and is one of the hardest working people I’ve seen,” he said.

He’s not wrong. MMA is growing in popularity with each passing day and a huge credit for that goes to its commentating team and what they do at PPVs in the UFC and outside it to promote the sport.