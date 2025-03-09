NFL Star Antonio Brown Skips UFC 313 Despite Exclusive Tickets and Arrangements Made by Joe Rogan

Former NFL star Antonio Brown appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience a couple of days ago, where he talked about his love for the UFC. He even claimed that had he not chosen football, a career in fighting would have been highly appealing. Rogan, always the generous host, offered to hook him up with exclusive tickets and VIP treatment for the big event.

Brown accepted with aplomb but just never showed. Given his track record of unpredictable behavior in recent years, fans weren’t exactly shocked. Still, skipping out on a Rogan-arranged UFC experience? It’s like getting your Hogwarts letter and throwing it in the trash.

While Rogan has yet to comment on it, it does seem like Brown does have a history of not showing up after promising as much.

Over the last couple of years, he has been accused of being an absentee father after failing to pay child support, leading to an arrest warrant. The former NFL star had also reportedly filed for bankruptcy in May 2024, revealing debts totaling $2.93 million owed to eight creditors.

Regardless, Rogan has hosted people accused of worse things. During the course of the podcast episode, the two men discussed a host of topics, including all the controversies the Super Bowl- winning wide receiver has been in.

However, the moment Brown claimed to have been interested in fighting, Rogan offered him a once-in-a-lifetime deal.

“Have you ever been to one live? You should come this weekend. I will hook it up, I’ll get you tickets, I will take care of it, I will text the UFC as soon as we get outta here.”, the ace UFC commentator said.

Unfortunately, that seems to have been a waste. His loss because it’s not every day that the UFC witnesses a record-breaking, seemingly-unbeatable star lose their title.

Gun-shy Pereira dethroned by Anakalev

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev went to war in a closely contested battle at UFC 313, with both fighters having their moments. Pereira started strong, taking the center of the cage and immediately attacking Ankalaev’s legs with a barrage of kicks. Ankalaev responded with his own leg kicks and a solid body shot before shooting for a takedown and pressing Pereira against the cage as the round ended.

The second round saw Ankalaev gain some momentum. Pereira landed early kicks, but Ankalaev stayed composed, blocking a head kick and countering with a crisp one-two.

In the final minute, he connected with a big left hand that wobbled Pereira, but the champ survived the bell. Ankalaev continued to push the pace in round three, landing kicks and jabs while chasing the Brazilian down in an uncharacteristic show of dominance.

Pereira stuffed a couple of takedown attempts, but Ankalaev’s pressure never let up.

The fourth round slowed down as Ankalaev controlled Pereira against the cage, frustrating the crowd. The former champion struggled to break free, and the referee had to step in to separate them at one point.

In the final round, both fighters had their moments—Pereira landed a big jab and a head kick, but Ankalaev smothered him in the clinch to close out the fight.

While Pereira complained about Ankalaev stalling the fight during his post-match interview, he should also be taking a fair share of the blame.

His takedown defense was on point tonight, but the Brazilian seemed to have forgotten to use his hands. Or his feet, for that matter, since they refused to push forward and press Ankalaev.

There were several instances where he refused to pull the trigger and land shots, which he would have usually done.

In addition, ‘Poatan’ also seemed off on his timing and did not seem like his regular self in the fight.

While his performance does not merit an immediate rematch on merit, given the heavy lifting he has done for the UFC over the past few years, it would not be surprising if the promotion gifted him one anyway.