FACT CHECK: Is Joe Rogan A NASCAR Fan?

Joe Rogan is known for many things. He hosts The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the most popular podcasts in the world, and is also a familiar face in the UFC community thanks to his color commentary. What he is not known for, however, is being a NASCAR fan, despite being close to people who are passionate about the sport.

Rogan is a close friend of Bert Kreischer, a fellow podcaster and comedian who happens to love NASCAR. Speaking recently with TMZ Sports, Kreischer described Rogan as someone who enjoys nearly every sport, which, in theory, should include NASCAR, given that it is one of the most popular in the country.

Unfortunately, Rogan does not follow NASCAR and is not a fan. Kreischer has since shared his desire to introduce stock car racing to Rogan and help turn him into one.

This isn’t a blind purpose without reason. Kreischer has good cause to believe that Rogan will enjoy the sport a lot and become a compulsive fan of it. He said, “I’d love for him to get into NASCAR because he is obsessive. He loves sports. We just introduced him to football the other day. Like, Shane Gillis got him into football. I’d like to get him into NASCAR.”

Gillis is another renowned stand-up comedian and podcaster who is friends with them. That raises the question of how Kreischer’s affinity for NASCAR began. He admitted on the show that he was not intrigued by the sport for a large part of his life, and that it was only in his 40s that he truly understood why fans went berserk for it.

That realization came courtesy of DJ Elliott Segal, a devoted NASCAR fan. After hearing Kreischer mock the sport, Segal urged him to watch the final 20 minutes of a race to better understand its appeal. Once Kreischer did, he could not help but get bitten by the speed bug.

Kreischer’s full-throttle festival at the Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 pre-race show is always a highly celebrated event filled with some of the brightest stars in the country. In 2026, it will be bigger than ever with Kreischer headlining a night that is to be filled with comedy, music, and entertainment. The party has been scheduled to be held on February 14 at the Ocean Convention Center in Daytona Beach.

Along with Kreischer’s performance, there will be live musical performances by Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, Diplo’s country music project, and ERNEST. The comedian is at the core of the entire festival, being the one who curated the performance line-up.

He said in an official release, “Race weekend in Daytona is the Super Bowl of speed, and for me, that means going absolutely massive. So, I figured, why not build the biggest, wildest, greatest pre-race party ever? We’re not just having a party; we’re bringing a rock show, a country show, a comedy show, and the kind of BBQ and beer that would make a pit crew chief proud.”

From trolling the sport with thousands listening to creating a pre-race show that only the most hardcore fans could do, Kreischer has definitely come a long way.