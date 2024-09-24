“Nice Joke”: Aljamain Sterling Mocked for Hilariously Adding Belal, Merab Dvalishvili, and Himself to UFC’s Best Boxer Rankings

May 6, 2023, Newark, New Jersey, USA: ALJAMAIN STERLING poses after his win during Bantamweight Title bout against Henry Cejudo at Prudential Center in Newark. Newark USA – ZUMAr187 20230506_zsp_r187_020 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

Aljamain Sterling isn’t shy about stirring the pot on social media, but his latest claim has left fans in stitches. After a tweet asked who the best boxers in the UFC are, the ‘Funk Master’ responded by throwing his own name into the mix alongside his teammates Merab Dvalishvili and Belal Muhammad.

The catch? All three fighters have been famously criticized for their lack of striking skills, making Sterling’s sarcastic suggestion a genius of a joke. Unfortunately, it went over the MMA community who mocked him mercilessly.

Fans wasted no time roasting the trio, with comments ranging from playful jabs to outright disbelief. It’s safe to say the internet found Sterling’s take pack more punchline than punching power!

The post in question here stated that the best boxers in the UFC right now were, Pet Yan, Max Holloway, Ilia Topuria, Alexander Volkanovski, Dustin Poirier and Jack Della Maddalena.

The former bantamweight champion felt he was ‘unfairly’ left out of this. He replied to the tweet saying, “You forgot me, Belal, and Merab”.

Sterling is definitely just trolling with the intention to evoke a reaction from those who saw the tweet. And that is exactly what happened!

“When they allow grounded knees you’re out of the UFC bud”– said a fan.

This man, who actually has watched Belal fight said, “looping Belal with you and Merab is comical. He was piecing up Leon, Brady, Burns on the feet.”

Another fan didn’t realize this was actually a joke, “Nice joke… all of you 3 combined wont come close to one of those guys.”

“Blud included himself like we’ll never notice”– said a fan without realizing the irony hitting him square in the chin.

Now, regardless of the fun, Sterling is currently plotting what is next after having to pull out of UFC 307 due to an injury.

Aljo’s plans for UFC gold

Sterling was set to face Movsar Evloev at UFC 307, but a low-grade elbow tear forced him out. Now aiming for a December return, Sterling is keeping his options open and has his eyes on Diego Lopes. While he is currently in rehab and staying in shape, Evloev has been moved out of the UFC 307 PPV.

So if that fight still doesn’t come to pass after he’s recovered, Sterling is hoping to fight Lopes, who recently climbed the ranks after a big win over Brian Ortega.

“If Movsar declines, the next best option is Diego,” Sterling told The Schmo. “He’s been on a great run, and a fight against him would be high-risk, high-reward”, he added.

Sterling, a former bantamweight champ, debuted in the featherweight division with a win over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 and is looking to build on that momentum.