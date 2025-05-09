mobile app bar

‘No One Kicked Off’: Islam Makhachev Trolls Khabib on Team Flight With Savage Callback to Infamous Plane Incident

Allan Binoy
Published

Islam Makhachev (L), Khabib Nurmagomedov (R)

Credit: Instagram

Khabib Nurmagomedov is reliving his plane incident thanks to Islam Makhachev. In January this year, ‘The Eagle’ was traveling alongside his teammates from Las Vegas to San Francisco aboard a Frontier Airlines plane when he was asked to leave due to an alleged misunderstanding.

Earlier this year, in January, Khabib was assigned the window seat next to the emergency exit. But according to the attendant, the staff was not comfortable with a man unable to properly communicate with them sitting on the emergency seat.

The situation went viral on social media, with Frontier Airlines even apologizing to the Dagestani fighter after public backlash. In the months since, Khabib has tried to put the moment behind him.

But it doesn’t seem like Islam is ever going to let him live it down. The UFC lightweight champion was flying back from Dubai to Dagestan when he posted a story on Instagram, throwing some shade at the 29-0 fighter

In the photo, he can be seen sitting alongside his friends and teammates. However, the caption said, “We flew to Dagestan like this, and no one kicked us off the plane.” A direct taunt towards his mentor and friend, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

 

Khabib is yet to respond to this but people online seem to be getting a real kick out of it.

The UFC lightweight champion has been a real menace since getting fluent in English and has time and again taken the mickey out of his peers. In fact, in the Dagestani team, he holds the title of ‘In-House’ prankster.

Makhachev IS a problem!

As fights draw closer, trainers and their athletes usually get more serious, so they can dial in on the fight. But for Team Khabib, when it is an Islam fight weekend, usually the opposite happens. But it’s not just in training camp, the UFC lightweight champ just loves to play pranks.

He always makes sure a camera is running so he can capture his pranks and look back at them and laugh. In the week before his fight against Dustin Poirier, Islam fished a crab out of the ocean and stuffed it inside one of his teammates’ t-shirts.

Another time, he asked one of his younger teammates to put their finger inside a rat trap. There was no reason or rationale behind it. The greatest UFC lightweight champion of all time just thought it would be a fun exercise.


And of course, every time he is on camera with UFC veteran Daniel Cormier, Islam makes it a point to call him out for being overweight. He’s even questioned the legitimacy of UFC fighters getting black belts in jiu-jitsu, among other things.

