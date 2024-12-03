“No One Was Waiting”: UFC Fans Ridicules Belal Muhammad After Announcing He’s Ready to Train Again Post-Injury

Belal Muhammad might be ready to train again, but it seems UFC fans are less than thrilled about it. The newly crowned champion was initially set to defend his title this weekend at UFC 310 but had to withdraw due to an injury.

While Belal took to Twitter to share a positive update about his recovery, fans didn’t exactly roll out the red carpet for his return announcement. Instead, social media erupted with jabs, mocking the champ with comments like, “No one was waiting.”

We are officially cleared to start working out again!!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 2, 2024

One fan said, “The announcement absolutely no one was waiting for.” Another fan seemed rude even for MMA fans and said, “Not one mma fan noticed you were gone.” Commenting on Belal’s fighting style a fan added, “Damn I fell to sleep instantly.” Another man just asked Belal to hang up his gloves, and said, “Retire already”.

Belal was gearing up for his first title defense at UFC 310 against the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov, but a pesky toe infection had other plans. His plans came to a screeching halt when doctors deemed the infection serious enough to require immediate surgery.

Initially, Belal hoped it wouldn’t sideline him for long, but his doctor warned that the infection was aggressive and needed to be dealt with right away. Thankfully, the champ caught it in time, and the quick action means he’s expected to recover swiftly.

However, in his absence #1 contender Shavkat Rakhmonov has taken over the role of the leader of the division and has put the entire roster on notice.

Rakhmonov is coming for you

Rakhmonov is bringing his perfect finishing record to UFC 310, where he faces Ian Machado Garry in a five-round welterweight clash. Originally set to fight for the title, Rakhmonov now aims to solidify his claim as the division’s top contender.

After wishing Belal a speedy recovery, in an all-you-can-eat-buffet of a move, Rakhmonov called out everyone in the division, from former champion Kamaru Usman to veterans like Colby Covington.

When they didn’t agree to the fight, he was happy to shame them publicly on social media as well.

I’m very disappointed in our division. Belal, Leon, Colby, Kamaru, Jack, Sean – you’ve all let fans down. The only one who backed up his words is Ian, and I respect that. But make no mistake, @iangarryMMA – I’m coming for your 0 and will fight for the belt after https://t.co/eE3Ps8aCoj — Shavkat “Nomad” Rakhmonov (@Rakhmonov1994) November 16, 2024



With a perfect 18-0-0 record to his name, Rakhmonov is widely considered the Baba Yaga of the welterweight division. Five of his last six wins have come by submission, where he has choked out his opponent. The one other win, came from a head kick, as to make a statement about his striking prowess. While he fights another undefeated fighter Ian Garry, Rakhmonov goes into the octagon as the betting favorite, a status that is unlikely to change anytime soon.