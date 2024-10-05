No Time to Rest: Alex Pereira Says He Just Took Two Weeks Off and Started Preparing for His Third Fight in 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is keeping his foot on the gas as he prepares for his third fight of 2024. In a recent interview with Megan Olivi, the company’s most active champion revealed he only took two weeks off after his last fight before jumping back into training camp.

Since joining the UFC, Pereira has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, having already fought twice and defended his title twice this year alone, in April and June.

With his relentless schedule and determination, it’s clear that he isn’t taking any breaks as he gears up for his next challenge. Every time a PPV needs saving, he steps in with a title defense and well, he defends it successfully.

This is why fans are eager to see how this active champ continues to perform in the octagon against a challenger that many believe will dethrone him.

Ahead of the title fight, Olivi gave Pereira props for being as active as he is and asked him how much time off he took after his last fight, which was enough for ‘Poatan’ to reveal his insane schedule.

“About two weeks, three weeks. We always try to slow into it but if we know something is coming up, we take only one week off.”

View this post on Instagram



Pereira kicked off his year by headlining the UFC 300 card by taking on Jamahal Hill. He made quick work of Hill stopping him in the first round itself. A few weeks later, Pereira stepped in on short notice to save the UFC 303 card after McGregor withdrew at the last minute due to an injury.

Pereira absolutely demolished Procházka in the second round to defend his belt. But despite headlining two mega events and lining up his pockets, Pereira is not satisfied and wants to remain active, be it a move to middleweight or a rise to heavyweight for the elusive Jon Jones fight.

However, despite his ambitions, Pereira is certain that he will be at 205-pounds for the foreseeable future before considering a change in weight class.

Pereira looking for more legacy at 205-pounds

While Pereira has considered moving to both heavyweight and middleweight—calling out UFC middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis along the way—he seems to have shifted his focus.

“I would actually choose to defend my belt,” he said at the UFC 307 media day.

“Moving to a lower or higher weight class takes preparation, and right now, light heavyweight is perfect for me.”

Pereira recently met with heavyweight champ Jon Jones and is more interested in training with him than jumping weight classes. “Jon mentioned that his next fight could be his last, so I just want to learn from him,” Pereira shared.

With his open-minded approach, it sounds like he’s ready to keep making waves at 205 pounds! Because right now, if he really does want to dictate his own legacy, he will have to fight Magomed Ankalaev and more importantly, win.

Ankalaev has been calling for the fight for ages now and he’s within his rights to do so. But the UFC has had other plans involving Pereira, so the accusations of picking and choosing suitable opponents have already creeped into the conversation.

And if ‘Poatan’ really wants an unblemished legacy, he needs to step up to the Russian once and for all. Left hook or not, that’s the fight he needs to win at light heavyweight.