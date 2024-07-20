“Not 6-Foot Long”: Belal Muhammad Explains Why There Is Always Negative Talk About Him

May 6, 2023, Newark, NJ, Newark, NJ, United States: Newark, NJ – May 6: (R-L) Belal Muhammed kicks Gilbert Burns in a Welterweight bout at UFC 288: Sterling v Cejudo at Prudential CEnter on May 6, 2023 in Newark, NJ Newark, NJ United States – ZUMAp175 20230506_zsa_p175_200 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Belal Muhammad has all the attributes to make a superstar in the UFC. However, despite proving himself time and time again inside the octagon, fans always seem to doubt him and label him the underdog in his fights. With fighters, it’s a hit or a miss, you’re either loved by the fans or you’re not, and there’s really no in-between.

Unfortunately for Muhammad, it would seem he has fallen into the latter category. No matter what he does, the fans never seem to be too happy with him.

UFC journalist Kevin Iole, in his recent interview with the welterweight title contender on YouTube, even asked him what he thought he was doing wrong.

Belal had a simple answer. The Palestinian American fighter believes that he doesn’t fit into the idea of a good fighter in the mind of a casual MMA fan. However, the real ones that love the sport know what he’s all about. He said:

“I think, just coz I don’t have the crazy attributes right? I’m not 6 foot 6 long with crazy one-punch knockout power….I think that the real MMA fans love it.”

The Chicago native really thinks that it’s the casual MMA fans who doesn’t understand the sport. What is often referred to as Belal’s ‘safe’ style of fighting is just good solid ground and pound.

For the unversed, Jon Jones made a whole career out of it, and fans love him for it.

Regardless, now that Bully B’s been training with the likes of Islam Makhachev, things may change. No, he won’t get 6 ft 6. But his striking will improve as Islam’s has in the last year or so.

Belal has been training with Islam and the Dagestani camp for quite some time now and seems like a close friend to the UFC lightweight champion.

Speaking of the champ, Muhammad recently mimicked him in a recent interview.

Belal channels his inner Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad pulled out the Islam Makhachev impression recently. Islam has had multitude of funny interviews that gave gone viral. From ‘who give him black belt’ to ‘brother, who this guy’, homeboy is lowkey the funniest dude to come out of Dagestan.

Unlike his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is just a serious distinguished gentleman all the time, Islam likes goofing around and has lot of fun.

And people love mimicking him; maybe it’s the confidently spoken broken English or just the cheeky demeanor, he is just really imitable.

Even Belal Muhammad did so in interview with ‘Big’ John McCarthy when he called out one of the hosts of the interview for just sitting there and not saying anything.

“Wait wait, who’s this guy man, brother who is this guy.”

Belal Muhammad’s version of “WHO IS THIS GUY” ? No one can beat our weightbully’s personality though ❤️❤️#UFC304 pic.twitter.com/4u0Q0IWWNA — MECU9 (@MECU999) July 19, 2024

McCarthy and his co-host couldn’t help but laugh as Muhammad did the impression. Islam just doesn’t have a filter to him and you love to see it.