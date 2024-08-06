Not Khabib, Daniel Cormier Believes Usman Is the Best Fighter in the Nurmagomedov Family

Daniel Cormier has picked his best fighter in the Nurmagomedov clan and it is not Khabib. The American has spent a lot of time with the Dagestani fighters having trained alongside them at American Kickboxing Academy (AKA). They all trained under the same coach and have sparred against each other multiple times. After seeing the Nurmagomedov clan train in front of his eyes he has a newfound respect for them.

Cormier has always spoken about Khabib Nurmagomedov’s greatness. However, this time around, it was another name from the family that got all the praise.

In the latest episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy show with Chael Sonnen, Cormier spoke about who he thinks is the best Nurmagomedov,

“Chael Usman may be the best one out of all of them, this dude is amazing in terms of fighting. The guy he fights in Bellator, now the PFL.”

Sonnen was the one who brought the topic up, talking about the great fighting families. He mentioned the Gracie family and how Khabib and his clan were coming for their title.

With two brothers already in two of the biggest MMA promotions in the world, it will be interesting to see how they can further the Nurmagomedov legacy.

Not just Usman, but even Umar Nurmagomedov received a lot of praise from the former double champion recently.

DC calls Umar Nurmagomedov an upgraded version of Khabib and Islam

Daniel Cormier has high praise for the Nurmagomedov brothers. Both of them have trained under the tutelage of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, then Khabib.

In a recent YouTube video, ‘DC’ spoke about how dangerous Umar was and why he believes the bantamweight is a better version of Khabib and Islam,

“Umar is the next level of that [Khabib & Islam] where he possesses the striking, he possesses the wrestling but he’s also got great grappling….These Russian guys just keep jumping levels”

Umar has received a lot of high praise and he backed it up last weekend when he faced Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi and outclassed him over the course of 5 rounds to secure the unanimous decision victory bringing him one step closer to the title.