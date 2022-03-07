“Not that woke, spineless coward like LeBron James.” – Colby Covington verbally attacks Laker’s Star at UFC 272 weigh-ins

As an MMA fighter, Colby Covington perfected the heel persona; he insulted LeBron James for being “woke” and praised the US armed forces.

Although James most likely assumed the entire rant was part of the show, Covington’s slur was both insulting and uncalled for, given that he had never met the NBA legend in person. LeBron has a history with right-wing Republicans, evidenced by his relationship with Kyle Rittenhouse.

On the other hand, Colby Covington opted to make himself famous by calling out James during the weigh-ins for his UFC 272 fight against Jorge Masvidal on Friday. Joe Rogan returned to oversee the evening and give Covington 15 minutes of fame, which was a weird experience.

Both fighters gained the weight they were expected to achieve before the bout in weight-ins. The real show of the evening, though, was the verbal sparring between the two fighters and Covington’s bizarre moment. Colby betrayed one of Masvidal’s couches, and Masvidal ensured the message got through. But it was Covington who stole the spotlight by bringing up LeBron James throughout the ceremony.

Mentioning the military always gets you a lot of attention, but going after LeBron James is a horrible move. The Lakers star is likely to overlook Covington and give him his time on the court. You may undoubtedly expect a mocking tweet from the ‘King’ if he loses on Saturday. Only that unusual moment, which even Joe Rogan seemed astonished by, was described as a dispute between the two competitors.

Colby Covington’s verbal attack on Lebron James

When Rogan handed him the microphone, Covington stated the following:

“It’s so great to have you back, Joe Rogan. We love you at the UFC, we missed you. F*** cancel culture. Tonight is street Judas’ last supper. Tomorrow I’m sending him to the electric chair. I’m going to flip the switch and fry his bum ass and electrify the T-Mobile Arena like it’s never been electrified before. Before I go, I want to say a big thank you to the real heroes and celebrities in this country. Not that woke, spineless coward like LeBron James. I’m talking about our heroes, law enforcement, military, our first responders. God bless you, God bless you all. God bless America.”

