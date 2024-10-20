‘OG of the Game’: Ex-UFC Champ and Fans Pay Tribute as Fighter With 100 Percent Finish Rate Retires After Three Losses

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently took to social media to pay tribute to Daniel Pineda after he announced his retirement from MMA. Pineda, known for his remarkable 100% finish rate, leaves behind an impressive legacy that many fighters can only dream of.

Despite facing three consecutive losses in the UFC, Pineda’s career is highlighted by his ability to finish every fight he won, making him a true “OG of the game.” Fans and fellow fighters alike have praised Pineda’s tenacity and skill, celebrating his retirement and the legacy he leaves behind in the sport.

Following his most recent loss against Darren Elkins at UFC Vegas 99, Pineda announced his decision to step away from the sport. Sterling commented on the decision saying,

“OG of the game and fun as hell to watch”

Fans also joined in to praise Pineda for entertaining them all this time and said, “He gets tired because he has no intention of going to decision. He’s provided so many fun fights for us. Thanks Daniel!”

Some were surprised to actually find out about his finishing rate, that too at the highest level possible and said, “100% finish rate in such a long career, even GM3 got 2 on the regional”.

In the first fight of UFC Vegas 99’s main card, veteran Darren Elkins faced off against Daniel Pineda in an intense featherweight showdown. Elkins, fresh off a win over TJ Brown, looked to continue his momentum, while Pineda was aiming to break a two-fight losing streak.

The action started fast, with Elkins landing heavy overhands and Pineda countering with a slick spinning backkick. Pineda went for multiple guillotines, but Elkins managed to escape each time. A bloody back-and-forth ensued, with both fighters trading blows and scrambling for position, all while Pineda’s face poured blood from a nasty gash.

As the fight wore on, Elkins’ relentless pressure paid off. He landed solid combinations and secured takedowns, overpowering Pineda, who fought hard despite limited vision. By the final round, both men were exhausted, but Elkins’ determination earned him the win.

As Pineda now walks off into the sunset, he leaves behind a legacy of securing all 28 of his wins via finishes and never going to the judges’ scorecards.

Sterling, on the other hand, will be looking to find his mojo back, if not against Movsar Evloev, then someone else will have to do.

Aljo wants to fight, eyes Lopes

‘Funkmaster ‘ has his sights set on another UFC featherweight contender if a fight with Movsar Evloev doesn’t materialize. Sterling, who was forced to pull out of his UFC 307 bout with Evloev due to an injury, is eyeing Diego Lopes as a potential opponent.

“If Movsar isn’t available, I think Diego Lopes is the next best option,” Sterling said in a recent interview. He praised Lopes for his rise in the sport, especially after his dominant win over Brian Ortega at UFC 306.

“I’ve trained with Diego before, and he’s a really nice guy, but I feel like there’s some tension now,” Sterling said.

“If I’m going to take a risk and move closer to title contention, Lopes is the guy.”

Sterling believes a fight with Lopes could catapult him back into title talks, making it a high-risk, high-reward scenario.