“There’s My B*tch!!! Looks Like You’re Trying To Delay That Ass-Whoppin I Owe Ya” – Tony Fergusson hints at possible bout with Michael Chandler

Tony Fergusson hints at a possible bout with Michael Chandler amidst their Twitter feud.

Tony Ferguson (25-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC), 37, is at present in the middle of the lowest slump of his career.

“El Cucuy” is on a three-fight losing skid. After having a triumphant 12-fight winning streak, he has lost Justin Gaethje, Chandler Oliveira, and Beneil Dariush in recent fights.

After winning his UFC debut against Dan Hooker in January 2021, Chandler, 35, has lost back-to-back fights to Gaethje and Oliveira. For many, the Gaethje vs. Oliveira fight was the Fight of the Year.

Whereas the Oliveira vs. Gaethje fight was for the vacant UFC lightweight title.

Former interim UFC lightweight champion”El Cucuy” Tony Ferguson, has revealed a possible match-up with Michael Chandler.

Ferguson wrote on his social media that there has been talk about a fight against Michael Chandler in April or June.

Nothing regarding this matchup was reported publicly.

But when Chandler answered a fan’s question on Twitter, things got public pretty quick. Chandler answered a question regarding his desire to fight “The Notorious” Conor McGregor.

This prodded Tony to interfere and put forth his view questioning the former Bellator champ if he really wants to fight.

Three-time Bellator lightweight champion responds to Ferguson’s claim via Twitter and issued a stern warning.

There’s My Bitch!!! @MikeChandlerMMA The Brass @danawhite @ufc Relayed Your Message Saying You Would Be Ready For Me April/June. Looks Like Your Trying To Delay That Ass-Whoopin’ I Owe Ya For Cutting In Line Kid- It’s Wrestling Season MF, Man Up- Champ pic.twitter.com/Er26dEMDx6 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 1, 2022

Ferguson wrote on his social media: –

To this Chandler responded saying:-

“Oh Tony. There’s only a handful of guys in this game I truly respect…you’re one of them. Only because of your tenure, not your stature or your current presence in the division. I’ll beat you from bell to bell. Pray for a merciful ref. We shall see if this fight happens”.

On paper, this fight looks very exciting but also worrying for Tony.

If Tony loses to Chandler, he could be looking at retirement.

