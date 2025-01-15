Patricio Pitbull Targets UFC Debut With Alexander Volkanovski Fight After PFL Exit

Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, the longtime Bellator champ is officially a free agent—and he’s got big plans. Having already announced his intention to join the UFC after months of frustration over a lack of fights and fresh challenges, ‘Pitbull’ now intends to make his debut against former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Pitbull tagged ‘Volkanovski in a tweet almost immediately after the news of his release became public.

“Hi @alexvolkanovski”



Despite this callout, it should be noted that he has previously also mentioned wanting to fight other UFC stars like Yair Rodriguez and Brian Ortega.

Freire (36-7 MMA), is widely regarded as the greatest fighter in Bellator history. During his time there, he competed 30 times, mostly in title fights, and held the featherweight belt across three stints, along with a lightweight title run. However, after the PFL absorbed Bellator, Pitbull fought only once—a successful title defense against Jeremy Kennedy in March 2024 at Bellator Belfast.

Last month, he took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction after multiple Bellator events were postponed, echoing concerns about the PFL raised by fellow former champs like Corey Anderson and Patchy Mix.

“What kind of promotion can’t give fighters at least two fights a year? Some haven’t even fought this year!… This merger has been a disaster to the sport of MMA.”

I haven’t fought since February. I wanted to fight 3x this year, but I was told I’d have to wait until December 31st and found out online my opponent would fight someone else. Then they had a replacement, I bring people over, spend more money with the camp and there’s no fight. https://t.co/UM5YyCt4Kf — Patricio Pitbull (@PatricioPitbull) November 24, 2024

Going at the promotion with a series of tweets, he had demanded answers about fights being canceled left and right, emphasizing that there were people’s lives and livelihoods at stake.

“Meanwhile we have to see the top brass talking about offering tens of millions of dollars to social media personalities and semi-retired fighters while cutting 90% of the roster and telling guys making 30+30 they’re too expensive. How can you become number 1 in the world if you don’t stage events and don’t want to pay fighters?”

So it doesn’t come as a surprise that he now wants to try his luck at the UFC.

Will UFC sign Pitbull?

Pitbull believes his resume and skillset would bring fresh excitement to the UFC featherweight division, which he feels is in need of new challenges.

However, at 37, it remains to be seen if UFC president Dana White sees him as a viable title challenger for the title. At this age, it is unlikely that Freire would have the time to go through the trenches like an up-and-coming prospect would.

At the UFC 310 post-fight press conference, when White was asked about Pitbull and his interest in joining the UFC, the bossman had seemingly avoided the question, instead claiming that he had been hearing about a lot of fighters wanting to leave the PFL.

“They’re canceling events left and right, fighters aren’t getting fights, and you can see what’s happening—they’re running out of money. When things start falling apart like that, you’re going to have people wanting to jump ship. “

A media member asked Dana White about Patrício Pitbull wanting to leave the PFL and join the UFC. Dana responded by saying they’d need to see how that plays out, but added, “That’s what happens when a company starts losing money.” #ufc310 pic.twitter.com/0thCyk1WBK — Combat Sport Guys (@combatsportguys) December 8, 2024



So, at this point, it seems like we will have to wait for any official confirmation, either from the UFC or from Pitbull himself.