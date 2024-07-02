Payton Talbott Claims UFC ‘Doesn’t Allow’ Fighters to Watch Bouts Post-Fight in the Arena

The UFC has caught a lot of flak over the past few years for how it treats its fighters. While the complaints are usually related to pay, bantamweight fighter Payton Talbott revealing that the company doesn’t allow fighters to watch bouts from inside the arena post-fight has further enraged fans.

The undefeated Talbott was the first fight on the preliminary card at UFC 303.

He secured an impressive 19 second knockout win over Yanis Ghemmouri. Following his win, Talbott sat down to talk to Ariel Helwani in the most recent episode of ‘MMA Hour’, where the scribe asked him if he watched the rest of the card.

Unfortunately, Talbott couldn’t, because he didn’t have the ticket to a seat for a card that he had just fought in. Go figure! Here’s what he had to say-

“No, they kick you out. They were like do you have a ticket? And I was like I just fought. They are like, no exceptions man. They would not let me back in. As soon as you’re done with your media, you’re out.”

Talbott went on to add that he did not even know there were locker rooms once he was done with his fight. The 25-year-old stated that once he was done with his fight, he attended media, changed his clothes and was quickly escorted out of the arena by the UFC officials.

The bantamweight star was then forced to go home and watch the rest of the fights at home. Needless to say, this is not the first time such incidents have come to light.

UFC’s practices at the Apex disapproved by fans

Earlier this year, UFC chief business officer, Hunter Campbell released a memo notifying fighters of new policies regarding fight nights at the Apex.

Beginning with UFC Fight Night 240, fighters will receive four tickets for family and friends to witness their respective fights only!

Following their fight both the fighters as well as their family members would be escorted out of the arena irrespective of where their fight is on the card.

This did not sit well with fans who bashed the UFC and Dana White for being unnecessarily strict since the Apex does not have a crowd in attendance anyway.