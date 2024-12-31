‘Pereira Isn’t Fastest Starter’: Kevin Holland Gives Early Prediction For Rumoured Khamzat Chimaev vs. Alex Pereira

Kevin Holland weighed in on the fantasy fight between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev. In his eyes, it’s a fight that could go two very different ways depending on how it starts. Holland pointed out that Pereira isn’t exactly known for coming out of the gate swinging, while Chimaev is notorious for his aggressive starts.

That combination, according to Holland, could spell trouble for Pereira if he doesn’t weather the early storm. Chimaev is known for those low takedowns right off the bat, and that is something Pereira is not used to. Pereira’s opponents generally maintain a healthy distance on account of his KO power, Chimaev, being the madman that he is, won’t be too concerned with that.

Holland further broke it down and explained how the fight was likely to progress.

“That is a tough one. It is an easy sale but a tough fight to call. Anything outside of round one, it is probably Pereira. Anything inside round one, it is probably Chimaev. I don’t think Pereira is the fastest starter so if Chimaev gets a hold of him, that sucks.”

Chimaev has finished five of his eight fights in the UFC in the first round itself and therefore, it makes sense why Holland is backing Chimaev in the early rounds. However, as ‘Trailblazer’ suggested, ‘Poatan’ does not fade as the fight goes on and his fight against Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 and then against Khail Rountree at UFC 309 are testament to the same.

While Holland is undecided on the outcome of the fight, a former opponent of Chimaev has a more definitive answer on how the fight will play out.

Whittaker backs Chimaev to get the job done

‘The Reaper’ sides with Chimaev on the subject. After facing Chimaev himself at UFC 308 (and getting submitted in the first round), Whittaker weighed in on the potential fight on his podcast.

“Chimaev wins… not easily, but I’d pick him,” Whittaker said. He believes Chimaev’s grappling would be too much for Pereira, but there’s a catch.

Whittaker pointed out that if Chimaev starts to slow down, Pereira could turn the tables fast. “Pereira can fight while exhausted – he’ll destroy Chimaev on the feet,” Whittaker explained.

Unlike Chimaev’s fight with Usman, where Usman had moments boxing him, Whittaker thinks Pereira would make him pay heavily for any slip-ups.

While nothing is official, Pereira has hinted at big moves outside the light heavyweight division, and Chimaev is inching closer to a middleweight title shot. If this fight happens, it’s guaranteed fireworks.