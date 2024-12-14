‘Please Do’: Joaquin Buckley Receives Backing From Fans as He Vows to End Colby Covington’s Career

Dec 13, 2024; Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES; Colby Covington (left) and Joaquin Buckley (right) during weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After their heated final face-off, Joaquin “New Mansa” Buckley made it clear that Saturday night at UFC Tampa, it will be Colby Covington’s swan song, vowing to “retire” the outspoken fighter once and for all.

There is a lot of bad blood between the pair with Covington overlooking ‘New Mansa’ by calling him irrelevant.

Buckley is not a fighter you can overlook though, especially given his recent run of form. So when he got the opportunity to speak at the weigh-ins, he made his intentions clear.

“We going to retire this man.”@Newmansa94 is looking to put an end Colby Covington’s career tomorrow night [ #UFCTampa is LIVE on @ESPNPlus | 10pmET ] pic.twitter.com/EK2UDZqAvo — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2024

Well, the fans seem to be loving this plan as they commented saying, “I think I speak for everyone when I say: Please do.” This fan asked ‘New Mansa’ to send him back to streaming and said, “Send his a*s off to Twitch”.

This fan was hyped after hearing Buckley’s call out, “Notice how he said WE. WE ARE KNOCKING COLBY OUT COLD.” According to this fan, there is only one way Buckley can come out of this fight as a favorite, “Becomes Top 5 fave of all time if he does that. Has to be violently though. Any other result is dogsh*t.”

‘Chaos‘ Covington regularly streams on the platform and talks a lot of trash while doing so, something Buckley also decided to confront him about during their face-off.

Buckley confronts Covington

Covington had been taking shots at Buckley in the lead-up to UFC Tampa on his Twitch channel. But during their final face-off, Buckley turned the tables on him.

As the pair made it to the center of the stage for their face-off, the mics caught Buckley saying,

“We quiet? You not talking? You been talking a lot of stuff on Twitch, baby. Where you at?”

Joaquin Buckley called out Colby Covington for saying he would give him a wedgie on Twitch, and Covington said he’ll do his talking in the Octagon. #UFCTampa Buckley: “We quiet? You not talking? You been talking a lot of stuff on Twitch baby. Where you at?” Covington:… pic.twitter.com/ghBJYw9APW — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) December 13, 2024

Unsurprisingly, Covington chose to stay reserved, avoiding any verbal sparring and signaling that he plans to let his fists do the talking when they meet in the octagon this weekend.

This fight is building up a lot of hype with the fans who see it as a passing of the torch. Come Saturday night, ‘New Mansa’ will either stick to his promise and retire Covington or ‘Chaos’ will prove to the division that he is here to stay and move towards yet another title fight.