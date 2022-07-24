“Please no one get injured before hand, for the love of God” – After the most recent fight announcement, fans fawn over the absurdly loaded UFC 280 card

One of the most highly anticipated pay-per-view events of the year is expected to be UFC 280.

In the main event, Charles Oliveira will square off against Islam Makhachev for the vacant UFC lightweight championship. Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw’s championship fight will occur in the co-main event.

– Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

– Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw

– Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley

– Belal Muhammad vs. Sean Brady

– Beneil Dariush vs. Mateusz Gamrot My goodness, what a card. UFC 280 looking absolutely *S T A C K E D* right now. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 21, 2022

This is already a monster 155lb/135lb showcase, aka the two best divisions in the sport. Even have built-in backups for each title fight. Could be event of the year if everything stays intact. — Shaheen Al-Shatti (@shaunalshatti) July 21, 2022

The schedule also includes well-known contests like Petr Yan vs Sean O’Malley, Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady, and Beneil Dariush vs Mateusz Gamrot. The main programme of the event will consist of these matches. Although the preliminary card pairings haven’t been revealed, it’s logical to presume they will further heighten the intrigue surrounding the card.

It goes without saying that after the news, MMA Twitter was buzzing. Check out some of the finest social media comments made by fans.

Reactions of spectators to the crazily packed UFC 280 event

UFC 280 might rank among the year’s top card events if everything goes as planned. Given this, Twitter user @Schnickl3 thinks it’s the ideal occasion to host friends and participate in the activity.

Another user, who goes by the handle @jorgeecastr00, believes the event will help cards previously disappointed.

This is the card you get together with all your buddies, and you grill a bunch of delicious food. suck down some cold beers and watch fights all night 🔥❤️😇 — StonedBillsFan😚💨 (@Schnickl3) July 21, 2022

Hope this card plays out like it sounds, a few of these cards have seemed very promising yet they disappoint one way or another — JORGE CASTR00 (@jorgeecastr00) July 21, 2022

Even if a battle has been announced, there is no absolute assurance that it will happen. In the past, fights have not occurred due to several factors, including injuries, weight loss, and even travel difficulties.

Users @Sebas 142301 and @YE YUHHH on Twitter are hopeful that none of the scheduled matches are impacted by these issues.

Please no one get injured before hand, for the love of god pic.twitter.com/PxMPl7fdkm — Sebastian (@Sebas_142301) July 21, 2022

Injury

Approved Visas

Weight cuts

Man I hope all these fights stay on😭 — Christian•~• (@YE_YUHHH) July 21, 2022

Others have noted that the event is “really” worth the money the UFC charges. Despite all the gripes about the rise of pay-per-view (PPV) prices, users @4id4n Mc and @Metalchondria concur that buying the PPV would be a wise investment.

If that’s the main card, that’s all they could show and it’d be worth every penny. — Jason Williams (@Metalchondria) July 21, 2022

Each fight that has been confirmed has the potential to serve as the event’s headliner, as noted by Twitter user @saiyamsethi5. That’s why he’s thrilled that all scheduled flights will be on a single event.

Wait .. when they announced each of these fights I thought they were all different events LOL … THIS IS ONE CARD!?!? DAMNNNN — saiyamsethi.eth (@saiyamsethi5) July 21, 2022

Several fans have praised UFC 280 as one of the year’s most excellent cards online. The following users anticipate the event on October 22: @bullishcovers, @Russell90744027, @LJ1872_, and @RussellJaffeETC.

Also Read: While pursuing the lightweight belt, Alexander Volkanovski likes the notion of Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett fighting for the interim featherweight title