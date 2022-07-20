“The perfect world for me” – While pursuing the lightweight belt, Alexander Volkanovski likes the notion of Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett fighting for the interim featherweight title

According to Alexander Volkanovski, if the UFC scheduled a featherweight title clash while he is away, it might pave the way for a significant title unification in the future.

Volkanovski, who recently defeated longtime foe Max Holloway, had a hand injury during his previous contest by unanimous decision. After having hand surgery, the UFC featherweight champion is currently sidelined due to injury.

It’s interesting to note that on October 22 at UFC 280, Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev will face off for the open lightweight championship. Volkanovski reaffirmed in the most recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that he would like to face the winner of the lightweight title battle between Oliveira and Makhachev.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma)

According to general belief, the UFC may also promote a match between Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett for the interim featherweight championship. Alexander Volkanovski commented on the speculated Rodriguez vs Emmett temporary title match as follows:

“Let them fight for that No.1 contender [spot]. I think they both deserve it. I think Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez, they’re both in a position where they could get a shot… If it’s for the interim belt, and then I fight, we’ll fight.” “The perfect world for me, lightweight title early next year. And then, if they do this interim thing, if that happens, it will just make for a bigger fight anyway, so I don’t mind. So then, you’ve got a clear No.1 guy.”

Volkanovski starts talking about it around 3:51:35 in the video below:

One of the UFC roster’s most active champions is Alexander Volkanovski, highly regarded for his prodigious activity. However, the time it takes for someone to heal from a hand injury is frequently somewhat variable. Volkanovski is anticipated to make his comeback no earlier than late 2022 or early 2023.

At UFC Long Island on July 16, Yair Rodriguez defeated No. 2 ranked featherweight Brian Ortega by first-round TKO, but due to an injury stoppage. Josh Emmett is also undefeated in five fights, which helps both fighters make a compelling case for a title opportunity.

Not the way he wanted, but @PanteraUFC was prepared for the win. 🗣 Hear from him inside the Octagon. #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/gV3Uy3guph — UFC (@ufc) July 17, 2022

UFC president Dana White mentioned Alexander Volkanovski’s hand injury during the post-fight press conference on Saturday for UFC Long Island. In addition, White was receptive when asked about the possibility of Rodriguez and Emmett competing for an interim belt while “The Great” is away. He stated:

“Volkanovski, I believe, will undergo surgery for his hand. I believe his hand is broken in some way. Are you enquiring as to the likelihood of such [an interim title match]? I enjoy it. I don’t despise it.”

Below, White discusses the subject:

