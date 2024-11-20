“Pretty Neat”: Jon Jones ‘Ready to Vacate’ the UFC Heavyweight Title and Return for a Unique Record

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Jon Jones (red gloves) enters prior to fighting Stipe Miocoic (blue gloves) in the heavyweight bout during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Playing mind games has been a Jon Jones hallmark, much like his USP of dismantling great fighters. He stamped his class against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 last weekend to become the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend his belt in three different title reigns. He is proving his knack for teasing the fans and rivals now, by hinting at vacating the heavyweight crown so that he can extend his record unique record.

Bones, who has the most title defenses in UFC history with 17, posted a picture reiterating the record he established, saying,

“I may just vacate this thing and come back for a fourth”

However, there is no ready-to-move fourth division for him to compete at the moment. There is a fourth title though — the BMF belt.

Right now, there is no clarity as to who Jones will fight next. This recent statement from him muddles things further. Dana White has already said that if Jones vacates the belt, Aspinall will become the undisputed heavyweight champion.

So does this mean Bones will fight Alex Pereira for the BMF title like he had earlier suggested. Maybe after that he would take on Aspinall. Or will he vacate the title, ignore the British fighter, and take on Poatan?

The champ has everyone on the edge of their seats in anticipation for an official announcement.

Jones reveals why he wants Pereira next

After over a decade of fighting the ‘next best’ fighters in his division, Jones has had enough. He wants to focus on building his legacy now.

Before his UFC 309 showdown, he had explained why he prefers a star like Poatan over a newcomer like Aspinall.

“I don’t want to fight dangerous up-and-comers anymore. I want to fight dangerous, established champions.”

However, he is not opposed to fighting Aspinall if White offers a big check. At the same time, he has stated multiple reasons why he doesn’t want to take on the Brit, even calling him an ‘a**hole’ once.

Well, Jones has never been shy of creating intrigue. And, despite the fluctuating tones, Aspinall believes deep down that the champion wants to fight him just to show the world that he could beat him the Brit.