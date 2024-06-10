“Really Damn Good”: Aljamain Sterling Hypes Rizin Bantamweight Champ as ‘Next Japanese Superstar’ After UFC Deal

May 6, 2023, Newark, New Jersey, USA: ALJAMAIN STERLING poses after his win during Bantamweight Title bout against Henry Cejudo at Prudential Center in Newark. Newark USA – ZUMAr187 20230506_zsp_r187_020 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

For many MMA fighters, becoming a UFC world champion is the ultimate dream. The latest to make the big jump is former RIZIN bantamweight champion Kai Asakura, in a move that has Aljamain Sterling’s seal of approval.

Following his announcement at Sunday’s RIZIN 47 card in Tokyo that he was leaving the 135-pound belt to join the UFC, Kai Asakura now has a new home.

The 13-3 fighter commented on the move saying that he was giving up his belt and his UFC signing was already official. And although he was happy about it, Asakura also talked about being very lonely.

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, meanwhile, took to Twitter to comment on the move.

“Kai is really damn good. It’s going to be interesting to see who they match him up with first. Possibly the next Japanese superstar next to Taira.”

Sterling is not wrong. The bantamweight division is one of the most talent-stacked divisions in the UFC at the moment.

Sean O’Malley sits atop the throne with a shark tank of talented fighters aiming for what he has. With the addition of Kai Asakura, it just makes it harder for the champion to hold onto his belt at 135 pounds in the UFC.

Where does Kai Asakura fit into the UFC title picture at bantamweight?

The 30-year-old Asakura has a wealth of experience fighting some of the biggest names in the sport. He joins the UFC on the back of a two-fight win streak where he brutally finished both opponents.

Sean O’Malley is the champion and will most likely take on Merab Dvalishvili in his next fight.

Waiting in line are Umar Nurmagomedov and Cory Sandhagen who are set to fight in August. The winner of that fight will take on the winner of O’Malley vs Dvalishvili.

Now, given his reputation, Asakura will most likely be given a top-10 opponent from the get-go. The UFC will not have to develop him from the ground up as he is already a multiple-time champion.