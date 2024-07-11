Renato Moicano Asserts No Room for Loss, Even Against Islam Makhachev

Renato Moicano looked pretty confident about getting a fight at UFC Paris in the latest episode of his YouTube podcast, ‘Show Me the Money’. However, the Brazilian was even more confident about getting his hand raised at the end of the fight. Moicano also detailed that he “can’t afford to lose” even if the UFC authorities match him up with Islam Makhachev.

Moicano has every reason to be confident about grabbing a victory in his next fight. ‘Money’ is currently on a three-fight winning streak after winning his last fight against Jalin Turner at the coveted UFC 300.

The 35-year-old Brazilian also mentioned that his most probable rival for UFC Paris would be Benoit Saint-Denis. But he was confident about picking up another ‘W’ even if he had the current UFC lightweight champ standing in his way.

“I’m telling you, I’m not fuc*ing losing, guys. I cannot afford to lose. I don’t give a fu*k. I’m not losing, my brother. I don’t care if it’s Benoit Saint-Denis or Islam Makhachev.”

Moicano probably got a bit carried away while talking about Makhachev. Currently, he holds the #10 rank in the lightweight division. In such a situation, his words about defeating the current best pound-for-pound fighter look like trash-talking only. ‘Money’ should ideally take his time before fighting any of the top 5 in the division. .

As a matter of fact, he could take lessons from the last fight of his most probable rival for the UFC Paris.

Shooting for the stars doesn’t always land you on the moon

UFC fans remember what happened to Benoit Saint-Denis when he tried to take a long leap in the UFC rankings. Dana White fulfilled the then #13-ranked French lightweight’s wish at UFC 299 by matching him up against Dustin Poirier, who held the #3 rank at that time.

‘God Of War’ did find a few moments of success in the first round. But the tides turned in the second as the more calculated veteran in Poirier, saw his moment and tagged BSD. This led to a mini scuffle that ended with the Frenchman sleeping after catching a right hook.

The game is just different for the top 5 of the lightweight division, especially since it’s the most stacked weight class in the UFC.

So, Moicano will probably do better if he takes small steps to advance his rank, instead of shooting for the stars and end up getting ragdolled by the funniest Dagestani man known to humankind.