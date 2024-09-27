Start Time of Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis in the USA, UK, Brazil, and 20+ Countries

Following a spectacular fight card in Vegas at the Sphere, featuring its maiden event at the iconic venue, the UFC octagon is headed straight to the French capital, Paris, for an epic lightweight main event. #11 ranked lightweight Renato Moicano is gearing up for a performance of a lifetime against the lightweight division’s ‘God of War’ Benoit Saint-Denis.

While this will be a shot at redemption for BSD, an opportunity to bounce back from his KO loss to Moicano’s team mater Dustin Poirier, for Brazil’s ‘Money’, it’s an opportunity to win four in a row and better his position in the LW standings. It has all the makings of a sick fight but it’s also being streamed across the world.

So, in the interest of not waking up an hour after the fight’s over, here’s the starting time for Renato Moicano vs. Benoit St-Denis in 20+ countries.

Country(Time Zone) Prelims Main Card USA(ET) 12:00 PM 3:00 PM Canada (ET) 12:00 PM 3:00 PM UK (BST) 5:00 PM 8:00 PM Australia (AEST) 2:00 AM (September 29) 5:00 AM (September 29) New Zealand (NZST) 4:00 AM (September 29) 7:00 AM (September 29) Brazil (BRT) 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Ukraine(EEST) 7:00 PM 10:00 PM France(CEST) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM Sweden (CET) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM Ireland (IST) 5:00 PM 8:00 PM Italy (CET) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM Russia (MSK) 7:00 PM 10:00 PM Mexico (CDT) 11:00 AM 2:00 PM China (CST) 12:00 AM (September 29) 3:00 AM (September 29) Japan (JST) 1:00 AM (September 29) 4:00 AM (September 29) India (IST) 9:30 PM 12:30 AM (September 29) Singapore (SGT) 12:00 AM (September 29) 3:00 AM (September 29) UAE (GST) 8:00 PM 11:00 PM South Africa (SAST) 6:00 PM 9:00 PM Saudi Arabia (AST) 7:00 PM 10:00 PM

Now, while the bout between Moicano and Saint-Denis may feature a pair of fighters outside the Top 10, the lightweight division is in a curious spot at the moment as the two lock horns this weekend to settle it once and for all mano-a-mano.

This is the most stacked division in all of the UFC and any fighter, no matter the rank can beat anybody else on any given day and not in a way that’s a fluke.

Moicano vs BSD: An in-depth analysis

The road up until this point has been hard for both men. Benoit Saint-Denis, despite kicking off his UFC career with a loss against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in 2021 quickly became the breakout sensation, steamrolling through his next five opponents until he met Dustin Poirier.

While he dominated the veteran southpaw in the first round, Poirier caught him with some of his signature boxing, finishing the fight in the second.

But Moicano is not Poirier, not yet at least!

Moreover, the bout is slated to be held at the French capital where Saint Denis has earned a pair of wins and performance bonuses for the last two years. The French Special Force veteran is also the betting favorite for this bout considering his all-action style.

As for Moicano, he will be Saturday’s underdog despite coming off three straight wins over Jalin Turner, Drew Dober & Brad Riddell.

In fact, the 35-year-old is not your new kid on the bloke, on the contrary he is a seasoned and tested veteran who has been in the promotion for nearly a decade. The BJJ specialist opened his run with five wins out of his first six outings in the featherweight division, including wins over Jeremy Stephens, Calvin Kqattar, and Cub Swanson.

Nevertheless, this weekend’s showdown will be an epic banger of a fight given BSD’s propensity towards violence and Moicano’s grit.