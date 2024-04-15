Rener Gracie Speculates ‘Loose Shorts’ Helped Arman Tsarukyan Evade Charles Oliveira’s Tight Submissions at UFC 300

Charles Oliveira was unable to best Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. The fight marked the Brazillian’s return to the octagon for the first time since his loss to Islam Makhachev. Hence, Oliveira was determined to secure a victory, which would have made him eligible for a title shot. However, the Armenian eventually came out on top and became the #1 contender in the division.

Advertisement

Interestingly, in the very first round of the fight, Charles Oliveira got his hand under Arman Tsarukyan’s chin, allowing him to get his opponent in a tight choke hold. However, the Armenian managed to slip out of it. Similarly, Oliveira got Tsarukyan in another choke toward the end but the bell saved him. In light of such a situation, Rener Gracie, the founder of Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, took to Instagram to upload a breakdown video of why he thinks Tsarukyan was able to escape from both situations:

Advertisement

The breakdown video started with a sarcastic tone as Gracie claimed the first choke was unsuccessful because Arman Tsarukyan‘s pants were too loose. At the same time, the D’Arce choke in the last round was rendered ineffective because Tsarukyan proned out, which is a legitimate defense against such a move.

Interestingly, when Arman Tsarukyan was walking out to the octagon, the cameras captured him trying to punch a fan. Dana White has since revealed in a press conference that the fans might use the UFC for that encounter.

Dana White addresses Arman Tsarukyan swinging at a fan during his walkout

Arman Tsarukyan had a viral moment even before he entered the octagon. The Armenian was walking out when a fan suddenly flipped him off. In response, ‘Ahalkalakets‘ rushes towards the fan before swinging at him.

During the post-fight press conference, Dana White spoke about the incident and revealed that the fan may sue the UFC:

Advertisement

“Yeah, you might not want to hang over the things and grab people when they’re walking out…..We’re probably gonna get sued we’ll deal with that on Monday too.”

Arman Tsarukyan revealed that the reason he swung at the fan was because he flipped him off. The Armenian also warned fans not to flip him off or he would have to punch them in the face.

Arman Tsarukyan is now the #1 contender in the lightweight division following his win over Charles Oliveira. Hence, it will be interesting to see who he fights next.