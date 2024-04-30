Dolphins’ New OL Chop Robinson Shares His Emotional Journey Upon Spot Confirmation in Miami

The Miami Dolphins made a splash in the 2024 NFL Draft by selecting Penn State Nittany Lions EDGE rusher, Chop Robinson, in the first round with the 21st overall pick. For Robinson, this moment was the realization of a lifelong dream, and his joy was quite visible. He even posted a heartwarming video capturing his family’s emotional reaction to the profound news.

Advertisement

Robinson wished to play for a team where he could keep himself warm, as he said at the start of his video on Instagram, “Somewhere warm, bro, that’s all I’m hoping for. But whoever calls on that phone, that’s all that matters. I know I’m gonna get picked up, and they’re gonna get a dawg. So, I’m good,” the star edge rusher added.

When Chop Robinson received the life-altering call as Miami’s 21st overall pick, excitement radiated from both ends. Dolphins’ top brass, including owner Stephen Ross, GM Chris Grier, and head coach Mike McDaniels, shared in the jubilation.

McDaniels, realizing the emotions of Robinson’s end, asked, “Are you okay with that? You good?” The 6’3″ 254-pound prospect’s response left no room for doubt. His enthusiastic “yes sir” echoed his readiness to embrace his new role as the newest member of the Dolphins family.

His confidence and swagger perfectly align with the Dolphins’ team ethos and head coach Mike McDaniels’ ideology. Moreover, it seems like Robinson’s mindset is a seamless fit for Miami’s culture.

Chop Robinson Says How Miami Turned His Wildest Dream Into Reality

Robinson’s joy knew no bounds as he celebrated with family and loved ones upon receiving the life-changing call. Every moment was savored, and he couldn’t contain his excitement. Despite the adrenaline rush, sleep eluded him before his flight to Miami, eager to meet his new head coach and bask in the NFL atmosphere.

During his introductory press conference in Miami, a reporter asked about his emotions upon stepping into the Dolphins facility and recognizing how his dedication had culminated in the realization of his lifelong dream. Chop responded:

“It’s crazy. I’ve been working for this since I was five years old. I’ve been playing football my whole life and just putting everything, you know, that I work for. Put in all the work. I sacrificed a lot of things to get here.”

Chop Robinson felt the weight of his journey hit him once he stepped into the Dolphins’ facility center. He understood that the hard work that got him there must continue for him to thrive. With determination blazing in his eyes, he’s committed to pushing himself to the limits to establish himself as an elite edge rusher in the NFL.