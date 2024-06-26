Reports: Tracy Cortez Expected to Sub for Maycee Barber Against Rose Namajunas in Upcoming UFC Fight

Tracy Cortez is ready for the big step-up in competition against Rose Namajunas. Namajunas was set to headline the UFC Fight Night event in Denver against Maycee Barber. However, Barber pulled out of the fight due to undisclosed reasons and Cortez took that opportunity to improve her game.

Tracy Cortez is currently unbeaten in the UFC, but she has never faced an opponent like Rose Namajunas. The former champ will be her toughest test so far. Moreover, for Cortez, this fight will be on short notice, with just a little over 2 weeks to go for the fight. However, one thing working in her favor is that Namajunas has not had the best start in the flyweight division.

Since making the move up in weight, she holds a record of 1-1 in the division, a shadow of her former self when she was champion. Still, for Namajunas, it’s just a matter of finding her rhythm and confidence, before she gets back to dominating inside the ring again.

In the meantime, it looks as though Maycee Barber’s message to the entire flyweight division may be put on hold as she pulled out of the fight.

Maycee Barber warned the entire flyweight division following her win over Amanda Ribas

Maycee Barber has clawed her way back to the top in the UFC flyweight division. She is currently the #4 ranked fighter and would have entered the bout against Namajunas on a six-fight winning streak. In fact, when she beat Amanda Ribas at UFC Jacksonville last year, she even put out a message to the entire division, saying

“It feels like I just warned the whole 125-pound division that I’m back and I’m coming for all these finishes you know.”

Maycee Barber is BACK She sent a message to the flyweight division at #UFCJacksonville! pic.twitter.com/vBFP90RtA9 — UFC (@ufc) June 25, 2023

However, despite finding her form again, Barber suffered yet another setback and has not disclosed the reason for pulling out of her UFC Denver main event match-up. However, she will be looking to get back in the octagon as soon as possible so she can realize her dream of getting the title shot.