‘Little Hot Cheeto’: UFC Star Tracy Cortez Leaves Fans Breathless With Sizzling Red Tracksuit Look

While Tracy Cortez has earned plenty of respect for her skills inside the cage, the 31-year-old UFC flyweight has also built a loyal fanbase thanks to her confident, stylish presence on social media. Whether it’s training clips, behind-the-scenes moments, or glam shots, fans are always quick to flood the comments with praise.

And this week? No different. Cortez lit up Twitter with a fiery all-red tracksuit look that had fans calling her everything from a “queen” to—perhaps the most creative of the bunch—”I want her to KO me so bad.”

In the picture, Cortez was seen wearing a red sports bra and leggings combination and the picture appears to have been taken after a workout. Needless to say, there were some truly thirsty people in the comments.

“Classify you as a serial killer because you are Merkin these ho*s”, one fan replied. Another fan posed a valid question, saying, “How do I explain that this is one of the most dangerous women on the planet?”

“Put me in a headlock & never let go”, said a man everyone needs to keep an eye on. “My phone can’t handle the heat… from this slayage” was probably the only normal response we could find.

Finally, another fan added, “My little hot cheeto.”

My little hot cheeto ❤️ — (@IceeBookiee) April 3, 2025



Cortez is a bit of a celebrity online, as one can see, and as such, there’s a lot of interest in her personal life.

Is Cortez dating someone?

Cortez was previously in a relationship with fellow UFC fighter Brian Ortega; the two began dating in 2020 and were even engaged at one point.

However, by early 2023, they had parted ways, with both removing photos of each other from their social media accounts.

Following the breakup, rumors surfaced about a possible connection between Cortez and UFC middleweight Paulo Costa after they were spotted together in a photo.

Cortez addressed the speculation, clarifying that they were just friends and even shared a laugh about the rumors with Costa and his girlfriend, Tamara Alves.

As of now, Cortez appears to be single and focused on her MMA career, keeping her personal life relatively private.​

There have also been some other rumors along the way. Last year in October, after Cortez went to an Arizona Cardinals game with Sean O’Malley, quarterback Kyler Murray awkwardly mistook her for Suga’s girlfriend.

A picture of theirs also went sort of viral but Cortez was quick to laugh off the rumors.

Kyler Murray had no idea who Tracy Cortez was and assumed she was Sean O’Malley’s girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/DMxu4V3LHZ — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) October 22, 2024

Interestingly, the flyweight fighter has also been linked to influencer Neon, but the rumors are just that at this point.