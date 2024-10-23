‘Said No So Quickly’: Kyler Murray Awkwardly Mistakes Tracy Cortez for Sean O’Malley’s Girlfriend, Fans React

UFC stars Sean O’Malley and Tracy Cortez recently caused a stir while attending an Arizona Cardinals game, but it wasn’t just their presence that had fans talking. As quarterback Kyler Murray ran over to greet O’Malley on the sidelines, he awkwardly mistook Cortez for O’Malley’s girlfriend.

Cortez, quick to clarify, immediately responded with a firm “No,” leaving fans both entertained and amused by the mix-up. The interaction sparked plenty of reactions online, with many enjoying the lighthearted moments between the athletes. It was all in good fun, but it certainly had fans buzzing.

Cortez has been a huge favorite amongst UFC fans for a while now.

While she is an extremely talented fighter, Cortez also has the hearts of a lot of men in the MMA community. So, any time she is linked with anyone, the UFC community is left a bit heartbroken.

So, when she denied any relationship with Sean O’Malley without missing a beat, fans on social media absolutely lost it.

One fan noted the speed at which he said nope and stated “Tracy Cortez said no so quickly.” Another fan took a shot at the NFl quarterback and asked people to help him out- “Kyler out here mixing up UFC weight classes and relationships! Someone get him a fight card AND a dating app!”

This man, probably got it right, when he asserted- “Sean wishes”. Another fan simply couldn’t get over the speed of that no and commented, “She was quick to say hell no”.

Meanwhile, this gentleman added an interesting observation saying, “They look alike.”

Now as Sean O’Malley takes time off to heal himself after his hip surgery and prepare for a rematch with Merab Dvalishvili, ‘The Machine’ has a stern warning ready for the former champion.

Dvalishvili issues stern warning to O’Malley

Dvalishvili is more than ready for a rematch with Sean O’Malley, confident he can deliver an even more dominant performance the second time around. The bantamweight champ beat O’Malley at UFC 306 with his relentless wrestling over five rounds.

Although O’Malley disputed the outcome, Dvalishvili’s victory was as convincing as anything can ever get.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Dvalishvili expressed his eagerness for a rematch, saying he’s ready to finish O’Malley this time. “I went easy on him the first time, but now I’ll destroy him,” Dvalishvili said.

O’Malley is currently recovering from hip surgery and may not return until summer 2025, but Dvalishvili is prepared whenever the fight happens.

He explained he was close to finishing O’Malley in the fifth round but was stopped by the ref. This time, Dvalishvili promises to go for the early finish, adding, “If people want it, I’m in”.