“Sand Mines Never Lie”: Francis Ngannou Shatters Alex Pereira’s Records with Incredible Grip Strength, Leaving Fans in Awe

Allan Binoy
Published

Francis Ngannou and Alex Pereira

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is one of the hardest hitters combat sports has ever seen. So naturally fans expect him to perform feats of strength easily and surpass his peers. And that’s exactly what happened when the PFL did the viral grip strength test.

Despite looking like he barely tried, he managed to beat the high score on the device, surpassing both his PFL opponent Rennan Ferreira and UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Some fans were shocked to see how easily he did it, while others were not surprised since they knew what he was capable of and said,“Ngannou’s grip strength is off the charts! Renan better step up!” This fan believes Francis Ngannou didn’t give it his all and still managed to beat the high score-“i swear this didnt seem 100%”. 

Another fan pointed out how the former UFC champ “just casually walked off” while the PFL staff just sat there amazed at his power. Meanwhile, This man credited Ngannou’s time doing manual labor in the sand pits and Cameroon and said, “Them sand mines never lie”. 

To put his score of 177 in perspective, Ferreira got a score of 152 on the same machine. UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira himself scored just a 159 with the machine.

Earlier during his time in the UFC, when he was still raking in the millions for Dana White, the UFC president did some sort of test and told the media about his insane feats of strength.

“His punches are equivalent to 96 horsepower. That’s equal to getting hit by a Ford Escort going as fast as it can. And it’s more powerful than a 12-pound sledgehammer from full force overhead. Holy s***.”

It’s is of course not scientifically accurate but the fact that so many people readily believed it is already a testament to Ngannou’s insane power, something Ferreira is going to find out soon enough.

Ngannou remindsFerreira who the King is

Ngannou is making his return to MMA this weekend as he takes on the 2023 PFL heavyweight champ Renan Ferreira. After spending some time outside the cage with boxing gloves and taking on world champions like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, ‘The Predator‘ is looking to get back to winning ways against the 6 ft 8 fighter!

In what was a fiery final face-off between the pair, the former UFC champion decided to remind his opponent of who he is and warned that the Brazilian would soon find out.

“One way to come out victorious is to beat him. And let him know who is the king….Who’s the king Renan?… I’m the king. Tomorrow you’re gonna find out.”

‘The Predator’ never lost his heavyweight title in the UFC, which sort of makes him the lineal heavyweight champion of the MMA world.

But since promotional titles are the only title considered legit in the industry, what better way to make a statement than to take out the former heavyweight champion?

