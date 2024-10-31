“Sean O’Malley Card”: UFC Fans Slam Armen Petrosyan for Calling Sharaputdin Magomedov’s Knockout a Lucky Shot

During his fight against Armen Petrosyan last weekend, Sharaputdin Magomedov executed a double spinning back fist to perfection. The move caught Petrosyan by surprise, knocking him out. However, a few days after the fight, ‘Superman’ is claiming his opponent just got lucky with the KO. So, of course, fans are calling him out for being sore about his loss.

It might have looked like a fluke but quite a few videos of Magomedov have been released on social media since then that prove he’s been trying to pull this off for a while. So, it was in fact a result of constant practice.

So when fans heard Petrosyan trash the KO, they did not hold back, and claimed he was acting like a certain former bantamweight champion, “Pulled the O’Malley card” This fan compared ‘Superman’ to Jamahal Hill taking shots at Alex Pereira since getting KOed by him and added, “Jamahal Hill levels of handling a loss”

This fan argued that Petrosyn just had an ill-prepared camp and asserted, “Shara was literally practicing that punch in his camp bro u fell it for it” One fan had just a one-word reaction to Petrosyan’s comments-“Delusional”.

That wasn’t the only thing the Russian-Armenian fighter had a problem with. He is also claiming that the referee stepped in too early and called the fight.

Petrosyan wants Shara rematch

Petrosyan is not happy with the way his fight against Sharaputdin Magomedov ended. He believes he was still in the fight when the referee stepped in and called it off.

He wasn’t out cold but it wasn’t like he was going to make it either. He was out for all practical purposes.

But that hasn’t stopped Petrosyan from making a load of excuses, like claiming he was still in control.

“I was in control and if you watch it, I wasn’t on the ground for like 10 seconds…I was speechless, I don’t consider it a loss…I would like to get an immediate rematch to annul this fight.”

Prtrosyan has also claimed to have won the first rounds of the fight. While that might have been true, he does not hold any bargaining power at the moment.

After a KO loss like that, all the cards are in ‘Bullet’s hands and whether or not Petrosyan gets a rematch will be up to him.

Unfortunately for Petrosyan, it increasingly looks like Magomedov is making a big jump. After the fight, the Russian called out former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya for a match and it seems Izzy is keen on it. So to go back and fight Petrosyan for a rematch just sounds ‘not very plausible’ at the moment.