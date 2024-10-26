“Built Different”: Sharaputin Magomedov Pulls Off a Knockout Like Never Before at UFC 308, Leaving Fans Buzzing

Sharaputdin Magomedov might not look like Yuri Boyka but he just pulled a KO over Armen Petrosyan like it was the climax of an ‘Undisputed’ movie.

Both fighters showed exceptional striking skills from the minute the bell rang. Petrosyan had the Dagestani fighter hurt early but ‘Bullet’ recovered well and gave ‘Superman’ a taste of kryptonite.

It was a closely contested fight, however, and Magomedov had to come up with something special to secure the KO victory. So he did!

The one-eyed Russian fighter pulled off a crazy double spinning back fist to KO Petrosyan and no matter what happens tonight, nothing will ever beat the iconic KO, which scenically can be considered equal to when Kamaru Usman knocked the water out of Jorge Masvidal at UFc 261.

Fans loved it, and once the video went viral on social media, the comments began rolling in.

This fan loved what he saw but also had a word of warning for the would-be champion-“What a sick creative KO from Bullet. Impressive. Now he needs to get back in the gym to learn some defense for the top 10 fighters #ufc308”

This fan was in awe with the unique move by the Dagestani fighter, and said, “Nasty double spinning backfist by Shara Bullet #ufc308”

Another fan spoke about how he has only seen this happen in films and claimed, “I’ve literally never seen this wow”.

One fan spoke about how Dagestanis just have a different DNA and said, “Dagestan chads are built different”.

This fan revealed that this was the first time he saw a finish this unique,

“That was the first time ive seen the two hit like that. Brilliant!”

Not everyone was impressed by the KO though. Dillon Danis, who has been looking for a fight since Logan Paul and his wife, supermodel Nina Agdal sued him for repeated violations of their personal life, egged the Dagestanu by calling him ‘easy money’.

Danis calls out Magomedov

Danis seems to be itching to get into the octagon. He has been for a while now. He has been calling everybody and their mum since he tried to use BJJ in a boxing match with the older Paul brother.

Danis had earlier claimed that nobody wanted to fight him and blamed semi-retired fighters like Jorge Masvidal for ducking him.

It doesn’t come as a surprise that he was not very impressed with the way ‘Bullet‘ won his fight at UFC 308. Obviously, he’s been angling for a big payday in the UFC as was evident when he asked Dana White to set him up with the Russian.

“Please @danawhite feed me this one eyed in*red #easymoney”

This is not going to happen, of course, unless Magomedov wants to abandon his pursuit of UFC gold to fight in the B leagues. Danis is an excellent Jiu-Jitsu practitioner, but he hasn’t been more than an internet troll for quite a few years.

MMA, a sport has changed rapidly in the last few years and Danis hasn’t done much to prove he can still hang with UFC fighters.