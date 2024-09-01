Sean O’Malley Drops Bold Seven-Word Prediction for Fight Against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306

UFC bantamweight champ, Sean O’Malley is out for blood! Gearing up for his second title defense with just 14 days left for the epic showdown at the Sphere, the American has vowed to hurt ‘The Machine’ and halt his advance. Sharing a thread of six snaps, ‘Suga’ took things to social media where he issued a cold warning to the challenger.

O’Malley took to his Insta account to deliver a warning to Merab about his time running out. Tick Tock Tick Tock, it seems!

“14 days til Moreb gets knocked out.”

Posting pictures of him walking out with his coach, Tim Welch aka ‘Timbo,’ O’Malley also included Arizona Cardinals quarterback, Kyler Murray in the thread along with various other snaps. In fact, the 27-year-old professional footballer was seen alongside the champion, holding his 135-lb belt for him.

The Montana native also showed off his distinctive pink Ferrari before ending the thread with a few more pictures of him training and when he captured the bantamweight gold. The witty champion also made sure that got his opponent’s attention.

In fact, O’Malley took a sly dig at the Georgian, Merab Dvalishvili by spelling his name as “Moreb.”

Meanwhile, the #1 contender is out there creating headlines with his antics, this time he chose a Mexican bar to amp up the drama, gulping down beers weeks before his long-sought-after title fight.

Dvalishvili already celebrating?

While the champion is issuing stern warnings to his challenger, reminding him of what is about to happen on September 14, Merab isn’t having any of it. Instead, the Georgian is out there raising eyebrows.

Dvalishvili had earlier posted a video of his cut on social media, evoking a sharp reply from UFC President, Dana White.

And now, the wrestler was seen at a bar in Mexico, chugging down beers before he had a couple of shots of tequila. With merely 15 days for the showdown, hitting the bar ain’t such a bright idea but that’s how some fighters take their time off to relax.

Having best time in Mexico with my favorite people 🇲🇽🦾 #ufcnoche . მეგობრებო, ბოთლშიც და ჭიქაშიც მხოლოდ წყალია. სასმელს საერთოდ არ ვსვამ, მითუმეტეს ბრძოლის წინ. 🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/jA1nRjt8Bs — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) August 31, 2024

Though we do not how much alcohol, the Georgian drank or when the video was shot the short clip doesn’t give the challenger a good look, especially for his ardent fans who are betting on him to batter the champion. But hey, maybe he’s just preparing for the Mexican Independence Day!