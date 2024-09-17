Sean O’Malley Slammed for ‘Corny Sh*t’ After Demanding Merab Loss Be Overturned Despite ‘Doing Nothing All Fight’

UFC 306 was a night to remember for MMA fans but a night to forget for Sean O’Malley. The former champion did not look like himself inside the octagon as he seemed scared to engage with Merab Dvalishvili and remained cautious, only to lose the belt via decision. Funnily enough, following the fight, he tweeted out saying he won 2 out of the last 3 rounds. Fans were not buying it.

O’Malley might have been joking but since he also believes he’s a bigger draw than Conor McGregor…

Fight Over turned. Suga won! — Sean O’Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) September 16, 2024



Regardless, fans began trolling him for doing more on Twitter after the fight, than he did for five rounds inside the octagon,

This was so corny holy shit — blurri (@YoBlurri) September 16, 2024

This fan was of the opinion that the former champ shouldn’t have won any rounds on the scorecard at all after that kind of performance,

Idk how a judge gave you any rounds, you did nothing all fight — Chama Poatard Mcnuggets (@uncleChop420) September 16, 2024

Another fan didn’t find his tweets funny and asked for him to fight Umar Nurmagomedov next,

This ain’t even funny. Take it on the chin and fight Umar for the undisputed contender — ⭐️ (@DieselxMMA) September 16, 2024

According to yet another fan, Sean O’Malley did not win even one round on the scorecards at UFC 306,

I’m not biased, you got beat all 5 rounds, shouldn’t have gotten any round tbh. — Neo (@TheRealWrldx) September 16, 2024

One user called for ‘Suga’ to up his dedication because he did not look like a champion inside the octagon,

The pride of UFC needs you to up your dedication. We can’t have winners who deal out less damage then the losers. You talk of potential, but do you realize yours? I’m glad you’re leveled enough to put family first but go do everything needed to achieve greatness in MMA. — Alan A. Shepard (@alan_shepard84) September 16, 2024

This fan came out with an extreme solution for O’Malley. He believes the former champ needs to fire his coach,

Come on man, this is just sad. We all have eyes. Fire your coach and gameplan better — why only 109? (@chaddicusmax) September 16, 2024

Despite the bravado, it seems even O’Malley himself wasn’t happy with his own performance. Following the fight he put out a message to his fans.

‘Suga’ apologizes to fans for UFC 306

O’Malley knows he did not put up his best performance against Dvalishvili at UFC Noche. It looked as though he was just trying to survive for 25 minutes. And he barely did well at that.

Following the fight, he put out a message for his fans apologizing to them for his sub par performance in a video uploaded to Snapchat,

“Over-promised, under delivered. This one f*cking stings. Enjoying the family, enjoying the friends. We’ll be back, appreciate you guys.”

For O’Malley, the next logical step would be to ask for a rematch. However, it will be interesting to see how he plans out his future in the UFC after such a big loss.

Because right now, with the ascent of Umar Nurmagomedov, and Cory Sandhagen right behind him, and the champion calling for Deiveson Figueiredo as his first title defense, it seems, climbing back up the ladder is going to take some time for the former champion.