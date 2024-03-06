Sean O’Malley Tattoo: Did ‘Suga’ Cover Up His Kids’ Footprints Tattoo?

Sean O’Malley is fond of having his body tattooed. The UFC fighter has about 19 tattoos on his body, with various meanings. However, some of them are also loaded with controversy. ‘Suga’ got a tattoo covered up on his torso, which initially had two footprints tattooed on his stomach. He got it covered up with a dragon tattoo.

The cover-up has caused a lot of controversy among fans. The two footprints had the names Oakly and Brighton tattooed over them, with the name O’Malley at the bottom.

However, the tattoo is now no more, as the UFC Bantamweight Champion now has a dragon in its place. Fans believe the names are of his children.

Take a look at the cover-up:

Sean O’Malley is the father of Elena, his daughter from his wife, Danya O’Malley. There are no other reports in the public domain of the UFC champion having any other children. However, fans believe he covered the tattoos of Oakly and Brighton because he did not want the information to go out.

The UFC Champion and his wife are in a non-monogamous marriage, meaning they can date people outside their marriage. This is another topic that fueled the rumors. However, ‘Suga’ has never discussed the subject publicly. But he has spoken more about his other tattoos.

Sean O’Malley reveals his favorite tattoos on his body

Sean O’Malley has an arsenal of tattoos, and they seem to increase after each fight. The champ has new ink on his face after he became champion.

Take a look at the tattoo:

The new tattoo explains a lot since the champ has previously revealed that face tattoos are his favorite. During a podcast with Theo Von, he had this to say:

“Probably some on my face….I’m like f*ck I’m getting a star on my face, I ain’t ever working a job again. So probably the star, that’s what started the face tattoos.”

Take a look at the video:

Sean O’Malley went on to explain the other tattoos on his face such as the heart and the breathe tattoo on his forehead.

He revealed that the tattoos just make him feel good and they remind him of the important things in life. He got his ‘breathe’ tattoo during his problems with USADA and it reminds him to just calm down and take a deep breath.