Sean O’Malley Turns to Joe Rogan for Help, Says UFC 306 Defeat Against Merab Was Unfair

Kishore R
Published

Despite being outmuscled at UFC 306 on the biggest stage of his career, ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley believes that the judges robbed him! While he was quick to accept his defeat against Merab Dvalishvili on the day, admitting that his performance was dull, and bland, the Montana native seems to have had a change of heart as some time has passed.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, the champion was seen re-watching the fight with his crew after which he admittedly texted UFC commentator Joe Rogan asking for his honest opinion.

“I messaged Joe Rogan, I said, ‘Joe, brother please re-watch that fight and tell me your honest opinion.’ I’m telling you guys, you can’t have Merab as the champion. He’s boring as f**k!” 

Furthermore, while he admits that he got whooped in a couple of rounds by the Georgian, O’Malley still dwells under the impression that he had done enough to win the fight.

To be updated…

 

