Sean O’Malley’s Heartwarming Father-Daughter Moment Overshadowed by ‘Cheating on Wife’ Allegations

Sean O’Malley recently shared a heartwarming moment with his three-year-old daughter in a video where he speaks lovingly about how much he enjoys spending time with his little girl, giving fans a glimpse of his softer side. However, what was meant to be a sweet father-daughter moment has been overshadowed by a flood of comments mocking O’Malley over cheating on his wife.

Despite the touching content, fans were quick to bring up the bantamweight champion’s justification of “cheating,” turning the focus away from the special moment with his daughter and sparking a heated debate online.

The video was a part of the ‘Countdown’ series that the UFC releases prior to PPV events. In the video, O’Malley is seen spending quality time with his daughter running around and jumping on the trampoline.

He speaks of his love for children and recalls breaking up with a girlfriend in middle school because she did not want to have children. ‘Suga’ also stated that he was lucky as a parent because he did not have a traditional 9-5 job and therefore could spend a lot more time with his child than other parents would be able to.

Unfortunately, cheating on your partner seems unforgivable to most people! So that’s what they wanted to talk about.

One fan called him out saying, “Maybe he should treat his wife the same way, bro a weirdo,”

“Step daughter and open relationship…”– criticized another fan.

Another fan added, “Family first but is in an open relationship? Do better”

“Bro also said his wife needs to deal with him cheating all the time so”- rightfully said this man.

“JON JONES IS THE GREATEST HEAVYWEIGHT OF ALL TIME”– said Dana White from a burner account probably.

But what is the deal with Sean O’Malley and his wife? Why are fans bashing their relationship?

O’Malley speaks about cheating on his wife

The UFC bantamweight champion has been rather open about discussing the details of his unconventional relationship with his wife, Danya. In a candid conversation on the Raw Talk podcast, O’Malley admitted to cheating on Danya but believes it’s justified because he provides for their lifestyle.

“I’m a king. I pay for everything,” O’Malley has stated, adding that while he’s allowed to be with other women, Danya isn’t permitted to do the same.

So that in itself kills the ‘open relationship’ argument if there were ever any.

O’Malley has also gone on to reference controversial figure Andrew Tate, explaining that his perspective on ‘polygamy’ aligns with Tate’s views on status, suggesting that his position as a ‘high-status’ individual gives him that privilege.

Unsurprisingly, these comments sparked criticism from fans, with many questioning the fairness of the one-sided nature of the relationship. However, O’Malley remains firm in his stance, maintaining that his arrangement works for their dynamic.