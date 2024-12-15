Sean Woodson Declares Himself ‘Bad Matchup’ for ‘Small’ Ilia Topuria After First Round KO Victory at UFC Tampa

Sean Woodson is riding high after a stunning first-round knockout victory over Fernando Padilla at UFC Tampa. He has now set his sights on champion Ilia Topuria and declared himself a “bad matchup” for the dominant featherweight titleholder.

Following his highlight-reel win, Woodson didn’t shy away from making bold claims, stating that Topuria wouldn’t be able to handle him.

Woodson started off by giving Topuria his flowers and called him a ‘super good’ fighter and credited everything he had done so far as ‘amazing’. He then turned the page and called him too small and too short to be of any consequence to him in a fight.

“But I am not going to hold my tongue at all. I don’t feel like he will be able to do me the way he has been able to do other people at all… He carries himself like he is better than everybody. I want that fight bad.”

.@SeanWoodsonMMA knows he’d be a “bad matchup” against “small” Ilia Topuria: “I don’t feel like he’d be able to do me the way he’s done people. … I know I’m a long way off but I want that fight bad.” pic.twitter.com/FlBLBFqBqy — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) December 15, 2024



However, at this point in time, Woodson has a long way to go before he can challenge for the belt. ‘The Sniper’ is on a four-fight win streak. His most recent win will help him break into the top 15 at 145 pounds but from here on out, the 32-year-old will have to win at least three more fights before the UFC even entertains the talks of a championship bout.

Assuming he fights thrice and wins all three fights next year, it will be 2026 at the earliest before he can fight for the title assuming both he and Topuria stay healthy.

However, if tonight was any indication, he is already putting the work in.

Woodson puts on a brilliant display at UFC Tampa

Fighting at the Amalie Arena, Woodson put on a show, ending the fight with a crisp four-punch combo that left Padilla on the canvas just seconds before the first round ended.

“Rank me and run me my 50!” @SeanWoodsonMMA makes it four in a row at #UFCTampa [ LIVE NOW on @ESPNPlus PPV ] pic.twitter.com/UJi3JiT9Qb — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2024



Both fighters have been used to towering over their opponents at 145 pounds, so this matchup came down to skill. Padilla started strong, unleashing a flurry of strikes and even threatening Woodson with an omoplata when the fight briefly hit the mat. But Woodson kept his cool, weathered the early storm, and started picking Padilla apart with sharp jabs and clean hooks.

As Padilla gradually lost the ability to use his lungs to their fullest, Woodson capitalized. His punches landed at will, and the finishing combo sealed the deal. A few ground-and-pound shots later, the referee had seen enough, giving Woodson his seventh straight win.