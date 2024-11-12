‘Sending You All the Love’: Fans Flood UFC Heartthrob Alexa Grasso With Well-Wishes After Training Injury

Alexa Grasso’s journey back to the top of UFC’s flyweight mountain has been put to a halt, thanks to a broken leg from a training accident. The former champion posted a picture of herself with a broken foot and crutches on Instagram and asked her followers to send her a lot of love as she mends herself back into fighting shape.

Fans were, of course, concerned about their favorite fighter in a bad way and expressed their solidarity with her.

One fan jumped in with the well wishes and hoped she would be back soon, saying, “Get well soon Champ. You will be back stronger than ever Queen Alexa.” This fan wished for a quick recovery and sent in a really sweet message, saying, “Sending you all the love I have and more and then ima get some more”.

Others have been praying that her injury is not too serious- “Nothing but love. Get better I’m praying for you“. This Grasso admirer wished for the former champion to keep going strong and said, “Speedy recovery Alexa. We love you and admire you always! Just keep fighting”.

From the looks of the cast on her leg, it seems like a lower foot or most likely an ankle injury. So, it might be a while before she comes back to the octagon looking for a fight.

And given the string of incredible matches she’s had, it’s time Grasso took a break.

Grasso’s incredible fight streak

The Mexican fighter might not have been the most active in the women’s flyweight division but she has strung up an incredible series of performances since her debut in 2016.

While her first few fights were always a bit touch and go in the promotion, since 2020, Grasso has become a championship-caliber fighter with a 5-2-1 record, where three have been title fights against one of the greatest in the division.

Grasso last fought against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC Noche in the first-ever trilogy fight on the women’s roster. She walked into the octagon having defeated Shevchenko at UFC 285 to claim the title and then defended it in a draw against the Peruvian fighter at UFC Fight Night in September 2023.

Unfortunately, Shevchenko had other ideas for their last fight and kept Grasso pinned to the ground for 5 rounds straight and reclaimed her title and the 8th ruby on it by the judges’ decision. Arguments could be made that Shevchenko could have done more to make the fight interesting than just staying on the ground without an attempt to finish the fight.

But that’s in the past now. At present, one can only hope that Grasso can recover and find her way back to the table of the champions.